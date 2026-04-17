Too many tabs? Chrome’s new AI feature solves this problem

For better or for worse tabs are an intrinsic part of the modern web browser experience. They keep the information segregated and help users manage multiple webpages within a single window. But they also come with one big caveat. They make researching a topic complex and complicated. To address this issue, Google has announced a new feature for its Chrome web browser that makes it easier for users to look for information in detail without switching tabs. Users will be able to access tools like Canvas or image creation in AI mode with the new plus menu in Chrome. (Google)

Google Chrome gets a smarter AI mode Google has announced several new AI-powered features that make it easier for users to access and engage with content on Chrome. First, when using AI Mode on Chrome's desktop app the web browser now opens the webpage side-by-side with AI Mode. This change is aimed at making it easier for users to look for relevant information, compare details and ask follow-up questions without switching tabs. This not only helps in maintaining context of the search but it also chain of thoughts for the users.

For understanding, say you're looking for a compact coffee maker for your apartment. When you search for the machine in AI Mode on Chrome, you will see a range of options that fit your criteria. When you click on the link to a specific model, it will open the link in a separate split-screen like space within the same tab. Here, you will not only be able to go through the contents of weblink but also use AI Mode to ask specific questions pertaining to the product in the link.

In addition to this, Google is also rolling out a new feature that lets users search for information across various tabs open. With this update, users will be able to the tap the new ‘plus’ menu in the search box on the new tab page in Chrome's desktop and mobile apps in AI Mode to select recent tabs . Apart from adding multiple tabs as input, users will also be able to add images, PDF files and other documents to the mix to look for relevant information.

Lastly, the company said that users will be able to use tools like Canvas and image creation, that are already available in the AI mode, through the new plus menu in Chrome.