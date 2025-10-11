Top 5 smart cleaning gadgets to buy during Amazon Diwali sale

Diwali is almost here, and many of you may have started the processes of revamping your furniture and cleaning every little corner of your home. To make the process effortless, you may need smart cleaning gadgets to make the process effortless and hassle free. Thanks to the Amazon Diwali sale, you can get your desired smart cleaning gadget at a discounted price. If you are still in search of some top-rated products, then we have compiled a list of the top 5 smart gadgets, like a robotic vacuum cleaner, electric spin mop, and vacuum cleaner, to help you make a smart purchase. Amazon Diwali sale is now live, here are top 5 gadgets you can buy to make your home spotless.(Pexels)

Amazon Diwali sale: Top 5 smart cleaning gadgets

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo: This is a robotic vacuum cleaner that comes with a 7000Pa HyperSuction function to catch the smallest dust and debris from the floor. It comes with up to 3 hours of cleaning time, LiDAR 3.0 Precision Navigation, and is smartly designed for Indian homes. The robotic vacuum cleaner is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999 during the Amazon sale.

AGARO Regency Electric Spin Mop: Another cleaning gadget to consider is this electric mop that can clean dry or wet floors. It also stores up to 175 millilitres of water and fabric pads that help clean the floor effortlessly. The AGARO Regency Electric Spin Mop is available at just Rs. 3749, down from Rs. 7999 during the Amazon sale.

KENT Duster Vacuum Cleaner: If you are planning for intense dusting of small corners, then this portable KENT Duster Vacuum Cleaner could be the right choice. It comes with Cycloning technology that can catch the smallest of dust particles and is also equipped with a HEPA filter, which we usually see in air purifiers. This vacuum cleaner is now available at Rs. 1799 on Amazon.

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01Vacuum Cleaner: If you want deep cleaning of your floors, sofa or rugs, then you may want to Philips PowerPro FC9352/01Vacuum Cleaner. It comes withMultiClean Nozzle that takes care of specific cleaning requirements. It also offers PowerCyclone 5 technology for powerful dust suction. The vacuum cleaner is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999.

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Lastly, we have another robotic vacuum cleaner that does dry Vacuum and wet mop. It's a 2-in-1 automatic cleaning machine that can be customised via the mobile app. Amazon is currently offering a massive price drop on this vacuum cleaner, and it's now available for just Rs. 18,999.