Top 7 mirrorless cameras on Flipkart that every creator should check out

Content creation today depends on clear photos and videos. Many creators now use mirrorless cameras because they support interchangeable lenses, digital viewfinders, and video recording in compact bodies. These cameras also support fast autofocus systems and 4K recording, which makes them useful for photography, video production, and online content. Creators now use mirrorless cameras for photos and videos. Here are seven camera options available on Flipkart today. (Pexels) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Online marketplaces now offer several mirrorless cameras from brands such as Canon, Sony, Nikon, and Panasonic. If you are planning to buy a mirrorless camera on Flipkart, here are seven models that cover different photography needs, including travel, vlogging, and general shooting.

The Canon EOS R100 is designed for users moving from smartphone photography to interchangeable-lens cameras. It uses a 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and the RF mount system. The camera includes the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens. It supports Full HD video recording and automatic subject detection for people. The body is compact and supports wireless connectivity. Key specifications 24.1 MP APS-C CMOS SENSOR

RF MOUNT SUPPORT

RF-S 18-45MM IS STM LENS INCLUDED

DUAL IMAGE STABILISATION

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity

MP4 VIDEO FORMAT SUPPORT This camera suits users who want a simple entry point into the RF ecosystem.

2. Sony Alpha ZV-E10L Mirrorless Camera

The Sony Alpha ZV‑E10 targets creators who record video content. It features a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and supports interchangeable lenses through the Sony E-mount system. The camera includes a 16-50mm power zoom lens in the kit version. It supports fast autofocus and face tracking, which helps during video recording. Built-in microphones and external mic support allow voice capture during vlogging. Key specifications 24.2 MP APS-C sensor

Sony E-mount lens system

Optical image stabilisation support

4K video recording

3x optical zoom in kit lens

Flip the screen for video recording The camera is widely used by vloggers who record videos for social media platforms.

The Panasonic Lumix DMC‑G85 is built around the Micro Four Thirds camera system. It uses a 16-megapixel sensor and supports interchangeable lenses. This camera records 4K video and uses a stabilisation system that combines in-body stabilisation with lens stabilisation. The body includes weather sealing to support outdoor shooting. Key specifications 16 MP Micro Four Thirds sensor

Dual image stabilisation system

4K video recording

Articulating touchscreen display

Weather-sealed body The smaller sensor can influence performance in low-light environments compared to larger APS-C sensors.

The Sony Alpha A6100 is designed for users who want fast autofocus and flexible lens options. The camera uses a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and the BIONZ X processor. This kit includes two lenses: a 16-50mm zoom lens and a 55-210mm telephoto lens. Real-time eye autofocus and subject tracking help capture moving subjects. Key specifications 24.2 MP APS-C sensor

BIONZ X processor

Real-time Eye AF tracking

Dual lens kit (16-50mm and 55-210mm)

425 phase detection autofocus points

4K video recording The camera does not include in-body image stabilisation, which may affect handheld video recording.

The Nikon Z30 is built for creators who focus on video recording and travel photography. It uses a 20.9-megapixel DX-format sensor and the Nikon Z mount system. The kit includes an 18-140mm zoom lens, which covers a wide range of shooting situations. The camera supports 4K UHD recording without crop and includes a flip touchscreen. Key specifications 20.9 MP DX-format CMOS sensor

Nikon Z mount

4K UHD video recording

Flip touchscreen display

Built-in stereo microphone

External microphone support The camera does not include a built-in viewfinder.

The Fujifilm X-T4 is a mirrorless camera built around an APS-C image sensor. Fujifilm introduced the X series after the shift from film cameras to digital systems. The X-T4 includes image stabilisation built into the camera body. This feature helps reduce camera movement during handheld shooting. The camera uses a 26.1-megapixel sensor and records 4K video at up to 60 frames per second. It also includes a touchscreen display that can rotate for different shooting angles. The camera supports multiple lens options available for the Fujifilm X mount. Key features: 26.1 MP APS-C sensor

In-body image stabilisation

4K video recording up to 60fps

Touchscreen display

Interchangeable lens support

The Nikon Z fc is part of the Z series mirrorless camera lineup from Nikon. The camera uses the same APS-C sensor format found in the Nikon Z50 and supports the Nikon Z mount lens system. The device records 4K UHD video at 30 frames per second and captures still images using a 20.9-megapixel sensor. The camera also includes manual control dials and a rotating display that supports self-recording. Key features: 20.9 MP APS-C sensor

4K UHD video recording

Flip display

Z mount lens compatibility

Manual control dials Factors to Consider Before Buying a Mirrorless Camera Buying a mirrorless camera involves comparing several technical aspects that affect how the device performs during photography and video recording. Platforms such as Flipkart list many models from brands like Sony, Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, and Fujifilm. Understanding the following points can help buyers choose a camera that matches their shooting needs. 1. Sensor Size and Resolution Sensor size affects image capture and video recording. Mirrorless cameras generally use APS-C, Micro Four Thirds, or full-frame sensors. Larger sensors often allow better light capture, while resolution measured in megapixels determines the level of detail recorded in photos. 2. Lens Compatibility Mirrorless cameras use specific lens mounts. Before buying a camera, check whether the brand provides a wide range of compatible lenses. Interchangeable lenses allow users to switch between wide-angle, zoom, and portrait photography setups. 3. Autofocus System Autofocus technology plays a major role in tracking moving subjects. Many modern mirrorless cameras include face detection, eye tracking, and subject tracking. These features help when capturing sports, wildlife, or video content. 4. Video Recording Capability Many creators buy mirrorless cameras for video production. Check whether the camera records in 4K resolution and whether it supports frame rates such as 30fps or 60fps. Some models also support slow-motion recording and external microphone input. 5. Image Stabilisation Image stabilisation reduces blur caused by hand movement. Some cameras include stabilisation inside the body, while others rely on stabilisation built into lenses. This feature helps when shooting video or handheld photos. 6. Display and Viewfinder A rotating or flip display helps when recording video or taking self-photos. Some cameras also include electronic viewfinders that allow users to frame photos without using the rear screen. 7. Connectivity Options Wireless connectivity allows users to transfer photos and videos to smartphones, tablets, or computers. Many mirrorless cameras include Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for quick file transfer and remote camera control. 8. Battery Life Battery capacity determines how long a camera can operate during photo shoots or video recording sessions. Some models support USB charging or spare battery usage during travel or long shoots. 9. Portability and Weight Many users choose mirrorless cameras because they are smaller than DSLR cameras. Weight and body size matter for travel photography or long shooting sessions. 10. Budget and Accessories The camera body is only part of the total cost. Buyers should also consider lens prices, memory cards, tripods, microphones, and extra batteries.

