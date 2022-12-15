Home / Technology / Truecaller announces ‘Family Plan’ for Premium Connect. Details here

technology
Published on Dec 15, 2022 04:23 PM IST

On a single (Family) plan, up to five people (subscriber and four others) get to enjoy advanced features offered by Premium Connect.

Representative image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Caller identification app Truecaller has introduced a new plan for Truecaller Premium Connect, its popular subscription service which offers several advanced features to users.

On its official blog, Trucealler announced ‘Family Plan’ for subscribing to Premium Connect.

‘Family Plan’ for Premium Connect

As the name suggests, the Family Plan allows users to add their family members and friends to Premium Connect. Users will be able to add up to four people; this means that on a single plan, all five (subscriber and four others) will get to enjoy the advanced features offered by Premium Connect

There is no charge for adding others to the subscription plan. Also, they will not be able to see your calls and messages.

Truecaller's Premium Connect

It offers these features:

* Advanced Spam Blocking

* Who Viewed My Profile

* No Ads

*Announce Calls

*Unlimited Contact Requests

*Incognito Mode

* Messaging Apps Caller ID

* Ghost Call

* Premium Badge

It also has ‘Gold’ features, which are available only on Android. These include all the Premium Features, a Gold Caller ID, and Gold Support.

    HT News Desk

