Truecaller launches adVantage, an AI platform to boost business engagement and ROI

Truecaller has introduced adVantage, an AI-powered platform designed to help businesses engage users more effectively across its communication ecosystem. The new tool uses real-time insights and machine learning to deliver personalized messages, improve targeting, and enhance business outcomes. Truecaller launches adVantage, an AI platform that helps businesses target the right users and boost engagement.(Pexels)

The platform taps into Truecaller’s vast user data, analyzing interactions while maintaining privacy through anonymized and aggregated information. This allows businesses to reach the right audiences with relevant offers and ads, while users receive communications tailored to their interests.

Also read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G mobile in works: Price, specifications, and features to expect

adVantage integrates with multiple Truecaller services, including Business Messaging and contextual advertising, offering companies a unified way to manage campaigns. The platform’s AI engine continuously learns from user behavior, helping brands improve engagement and uncover actionable insights.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Global CEO of Truecaller, said, “In a world moving away from broad targeting, relevance is the new currency. adVantage helps businesses understand users’ needs and deliver value through every interaction. This platform is central to our strategy to build scalable growth engines and redefine how businesses create impact.”

Also read: AI models now capable of passing toughest CFA exam, study shows

AI Modules for Targeted Engagement

The platform is structured around three modules - Discover, Engage, and Perform, which automate audience targeting and campaign optimization:

Discover identifies new relevant segments and expands brand visibility.

Engage re-targets users who have shown interest to guide them toward desired actions.

Perform leverages AI to drive outcomes such as lead generation, app installs, and commerce transactions.

During its pilot phase, adVantage increased click-through rates by up to 50% and reached more than 200 million users. Performance improvements were particularly notable in sectors like automotive, fintech, edtech, and e-commerce. Early tests on Truecaller’s business messaging platform showed open rates rose by 400%.

Also read: YouTube Premium Lite subscription plan launched in India: Prices start at…

Liniker Seixas, adVantage Lead at Truecaller, said, “The platform continuously learns and adapts, giving businesses the tools to make smarter decisions and achieve stronger results. Every campaign becomes more precise and effective over time, maximizing return on investment.”

Truecaller plans to roll out adVantage across additional use cases, which aims to help partners strengthen engagement, reach the right audiences, and convert attention into tangible business results.