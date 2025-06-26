Turn selfies into studio-style portraits for free: Here’s how

Are you wondering how to get those viral studio-style photos without spending money or investing in expensive gear? Don’t worry anymore. You don’t need a professional camera or a studio setup to create striking portraits that are grabbing attention on Instagram. Thanks to advances in AI, tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and more can now produce studio-quality portraits from detailed text prompts and at no cost. Here’s how to turn your casual photos into studio-style portraits using ChatGPT’s AI image generation tool.(Pixabay)

Recently, a video by creator @ruiz.acosta went viral on Instagram. It showcased how ChatGPT’s image generation feature can produce a striking black-and-white portrait that looks highly realistic. This example highlights how far AI has come in creating images with depth and emotion, all through a few lines of carefully crafted text.

What makes the latest updates stand out is the AI’s ability to interpret complex prompts. It can understand elements like lighting, lens effects, facial expressions, and background settings. This capability lets users produce images that resemble professional digital artwork or concept designs, which elevates AI-generated portraits beyond simple visuals.

Why Detailed Prompts Matter

The success of these portraits lies in how you describe your desired image. For instance, the viral creator used a prompt specifying camera angle, lens type, expression, lighting, and background to craft the perfect portrait. The prompt reads: “Please generate a top-angle and close-up black and white portrait of my face, focused on the head facing forward. Use a 35mm lens look, 10.7K 4HD quality. Proud expression, water droplets on my face. Deep black shadow background – only the face is visible and appears ultra-sharp. 4:3 ratio, with a 1/5 processing depth effect.”

This level of detail helps ChatGPT simulate the techniques a photographer would use, including framing, lighting, and mood. It also ensures the final image has clarity and looks ready for high-quality prints or displays.

How to Create Your Own Portrait

To create your own studio-quality portraits using ChatGPT, follow these three steps:

Log in to ChatGPT. Upload the photo you want to enhance. Write a detailed prompt describing the style and elements you want.

Here are sample prompts you can try or modify:

“Create a dramatic low-angle black and white portrait of my face with a confident expression. Use a cinematic 50mm lens effect, ultra-high-definition (10K), soft mist around the shoulders, and strong contrast lighting. The background should be completely black, and only the face should be in sharp focus. 4:3 ratio.”

“Generate a moody black and white side-profile portrait with a sharp focus on facial texture. Simulate a 24mm lens look, 4K resolution. Light rain on skin, subtle glistening effect, and soft shadows cast on a deep matte black background. Expression: calm and introspective. Use a 3:2 aspect ratio.”

“Make a high-contrast, close-up monochrome portrait using a virtual 85mm lens effect in 8K. The face should be directly lit with soft tones on the forehead and cheeks. Add light smoke in the background, fading into black. Highlight fine facial details with crisp clarity. 1:1 aspect ratio.”

You can also adjust these prompts to match your style and preferences. The more precise your prompt, the better ChatGPT can produce images that reflect your style and are perfect for sharing on social media.