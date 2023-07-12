Twitter server down? Users complain tweets not showing on profile page

Twitter server seems to be down for several users as many complain of being unable to find tweets on author's profile page while some say the feed is loading too slowly. Twitter(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, )

According to Downdetector, the website that tracks outages, around 100 Indian users have complained of facing problems with Elon Musk's social media platform beginning 8pm. Around 45 per cent of users are facing problems with Twitter App, while 41 per cent reported problems with the website. There were around 14 per cent who complained of server issues.

On trying to open Twitter, the landing page says, “Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now.”

(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates)