Home / Technology / Twitter server down? Users complain tweets not showing on profile page

Twitter server down? Users complain tweets not showing on profile page

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jul 12, 2023 08:24 PM IST

Twitter server down, users unable to find tweets on author's profile page.

Twitter server seems to be down for several users as many complain of being unable to find tweets on author's profile page while some say the feed is loading too slowly.

Twitter(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, )
Twitter(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, )

According to Downdetector, the website that tracks outages, around 100 Indian users have complained of facing problems with Elon Musk's social media platform beginning 8pm. Around 45 per cent of users are facing problems with Twitter App, while 41 per cent reported problems with the website. There were around 14 per cent who complained of server issues.

On trying to open Twitter, the landing page says, “Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now.”

(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out