Ubisoft game writer may have accidentally leaked the logo and protagonist details for Assassin's Creed Code Red

Assassin’s Creed Red, the upcoming game set in Feudal Japan, may have been accidentally revealed by a Ubisoft Writer. Assassin's Creed Red: Ubisoft Writer Accidentally Reveals Feudal Japan Game(Ubisoft)

A logo and an artwork featuring a female protagonist were spotted on their LinkedIn page.

Assassin’s Creed Red has been officially announced by Ubisoft, but not much is known about the game yet. Fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for more details on the title, which promises to take them to a historical period and location that they have long requested.

Some leaks earlier this year suggested that Assassin’s Creed Red will have gameplay inspired by Splinter Cell and a female lead character. These leaks may have been confirmed by a Ubisoft employee who posted an image on his LinkedIn profile that seems to be related to the game.

The image was noticed by Access the Animus and shared on Twitter. It shows a logo for the game written in Japanese calligraphy (shodō) and a female Assassin holding a Katana.

The image also has a red color scheme and a building with a hogyo roof, which are typical of Japanese architecture of the time.

Fans were excited by the image but also puzzled by the possible mistake from a Ubisoft employee.

“Did he jump the gun?” one user asked. “This is a pretty big teaser.”

The Ubisoft game writer, Pierre Boudreau, quickly removed the image from his LinkedIn profile and replaced it with an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla banner. This made fans speculate even more that the image was a genuine artwork for Assassin’s Creed Red.

However, fans will have to wait for more official information from Ubisoft, as Assassin’s Creed Red is still very far from release. The game does not even have a final name yet, only a codename.

The name of the game was not revealed in the image either, so the only confirmed fact we have is that the game will be set in Feudal Japan.

Drawing from Ubisoft's naming conventions, it's likely we'll soon hear about "Assassin’s Creed Rising Sun" as the title for the upcoming Feudal Japan game, followed by AC Valhalla set in Norse and AC Mirage in yellow dessert of Baghdad.

