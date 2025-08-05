UMANG app now mandatory for UAN: How to generate and activate

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made the use of the UMANG app mandatory for the generation and activation of Universal Account Numbers (UAN) starting August 1, 2025. The new system leverages Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) to simplify and secure the process. According to the official circular, all new UAN allotments will now be done exclusively through the UMANG app using FAT.(Umang)

Who needs to use the UMANG app?

Any employee who wants to:

-Generate a new UAN

-Activate an existing UAN

-Update EPFO records through biometric face authentication

will now be required to use the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app. The Aadhaar Face RD app must also be installed to complete the process.

However, workers from Nepal, Bhutan, and international employees remain exempt from this requirement. Their UANs can still be generated through their employers.

What you need to get started

-A smartphone

-UMANG app

-Aadhaar Face RD app

-Aadhaar-linked mobile number

How to generate a new UAN via UMANG App

-Open the UMANG app and select “UAN Allotment and Activation”

-Enter your Aadhaar number and linked mobile number

-Provide consent and tap “Send OTP”

-Verify the OTP and proceed with face scan authentication

-If no existing UAN is found, the system will generate one automatically and send it to your registered number via SMS

How to activate an existing UAN

-Open UMANG and choose “UAN Activation”

-Enter your UAN, Aadhaar number, and mobile number

-Provide consent and complete OTP verification

-Authenticate using the Aadhaar Face RD app

-You’ll receive a confirmation SMS with your temporary password, and the UAN will be activated

For already activated UANs

If you’ve already activated your UAN but need to update records via biometric authentication:

-Use the “Face Authentication of Already Activated UANs” option on the UMANG app

-Perform the face scan to update your EPFO database photo and address

Why this matters

The EPFO’s updated process is designed to enhance data accuracy and user autonomy. Once activated, members can access a range of services, including:

-Viewing EPF passbook

-Filing claims

-Downloading the e-UAN card

-Updating KYC information

By making the UMANG app central to the process, EPFO aims to streamline UAN access while reducing the dependency on employers or physical offices.