University of Technology Sydney suspends some IT, Maths, Physics, and B. Tech degrees: Is AI to blame?

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has announced a temporary suspension of new student intakes for a wide range of courses up to and including the Autumn 2026 semester. The move comes as the university reviews its offerings to ensure the curriculum remains relevant to both students and employers. Courses with low enrolment numbers are being paused for prospective students, though current students remain unaffected. UTS has temporarily suspended intake for several low-demand courses in 2026, including technology, mathematics, and physics degrees.(Pexels)

Many experts are suggesting that most courses that are being suspended may not be relevant with the skills that would be required in the age of AI. Also, getting a job after completing these courses may prove to be difficult going forward.

UTS emphasised that suspension of intake does not necessarily indicate course closure. Some courses may be paused while the curriculum is redesigned to meet modern industry needs or refreshed to attract student interest. The university aims to maintain a student-centred approach and ensure prospective students can make timely decisions about which programmes to pursue without applying for courses that may not proceed.

What is striking in this latest review is the suspension of programmes traditionally considered core to science and technology education. Degrees such as the Bachelor of Technology, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, and Bachelor of Science in Physics have all been temporarily paused. This reflects changing student preferences and declining enrolments in certain STEM areas, even as the university continues to expand popular programmes in business, IT, and health.

Other courses being suspended include a broad spectrum across faculties, ranging from business and design to health, law, and engineering. The list includes both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, professional diplomas, and graduate certificates.

List of Key Courses Temporarily Suspended for New Intake in 2026

Faculty of Engineering and IT

Bachelor of Technology (C10408)

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) combined degrees (Business, Science, Medical Science, Arts)

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

Bachelor of Artificial Intelligence

Bachelor of International Studies

Bachelor of Cybersecurity Bachelor of International Studies



Faculty of Science

Bachelor of Science Bachelor of Arts in International Studies

Bachelor of Mathematical Sciences Bachelor of International Studies

Bachelor of Science majors: Mathematics, Physics, Environmental Sciences

Master of Mathematics and Quantitative Finance



Faculty of Business

Master of Financial Analysis

Executive Master of Business Administration

Master of Behavioural Economics

Bachelor of Business (Honours)

Bachelor of Management (Honours)



Faculty of Design and Society

Bachelor of Communication (Journalism, Media Arts, Strategic Communication, Creative Writing)

Bachelor of Design in Fashion and Textiles, Product Design, Interior Architecture

Bachelor of Animation Production



Faculty of Health

Bachelor of Public Health (various streams)

Bachelor of Nursing Bachelor of International Studies

Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science and Management



Faculty of Law

Bachelor of Laws combined with International Studies or Engineering Science



UTS clarified that these suspensions are temporary, pending consultation with staff and unions. Some programmes may return after curriculum updates, while others could eventually be phased out if they no longer meet student or industry demand.

