Unravel the mystery of Sons of the Forest keycards with these locations and tips

If you're an avid player of Endnight's horror game, Sons of the Forest, you know that keycards are essential to completing the game's story. But with three keycard locations to find and mutant enemies lurking around every corner, obtaining them is easier said than done.

Fortunately, the keycard locations are more obvious than you might think. As soon as you pick up your GPS tracker, you'll notice three green markers on the map that lead to the crucial cards. However, getting your hands on them will require some exploration and strategy.

The first keycard you'll find is the maintenance keycard, located at the most inland green marker. You'll need a Sons of the Forest shovel to uncover the hatch that leads to an underground bunker. Follow the path until you reach a door on your right, and you'll find the maintenance keycard on a desk.

Next, head to the Food and Dining bunker, located within a cave at the second green marker. After passing through the cave entrance, you'll need to use the maintenance keycard to access a locked door that leads to the Security room. Take the stairs to your left and swim through some water to reach the room where you'll find the VIP keycard.

Finally, make your way to the southernmost green marker to find the guest keycard. After crossing two rivers, you'll need to use the VIP keycard to access a door that leads to a winding staircase. Climb the stairs to the bar area where you'll find the guest keycard on a table.

Also read | Sons of the Forest: How to locate 3D printer for crafting essential equipment

With these keycards in hand, you'll be one step closer to completing Sons of the Forest's story. But the game offers plenty of other opportunities to keep playing, including multiplayer mode and cheat codes for a fresh experience. So put on your brave face and explore the depths of the forest to uncover all the game has to offer.