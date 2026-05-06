...
Next StoryDown Arrow
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Upgrade your professional look with these premium smartwatches under 10000

Smartwatches under ₹10000 now offer fitness tracking, calling features and long battery life, making them a practical choice for everyday use.

Published on: May 06, 2026 08:00 AM IST
Our PickBest overallFeature packedValue for moneyRugged smartwatchFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Spending more does not always guarantee a better smartwatch, especially when many affordable options now offer features that cover most everyday needs. From tracking steps and workouts to handling calls and notifications, budget smartwatches have become far more capable in recent years.

Affordable smartwatches that balance features, fitness and everyday usability.
Affordable smartwatches that balance features, fitness and everyday usability.
By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

If you are looking for something practical without overspending, this price segment offers a good mix of usability and features. Many models include health tracking, Bluetooth calling and long battery life, making them suitable for daily routines. The key is choosing a smartwatch that focuses on reliability and ease of use rather than just adding too many features.

This Amazfit smartwatch offers a balanced mix of fitness tracking, long battery life, and everyday smart features. It includes a bright display, Bluetooth calling, and water resistance for daily usage. With multiple sports modes and health tracking features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, it suits fitness enthusiasts. The battery is designed to last several days on a single charge, reducing frequent charging needs. Its lightweight design and smooth interface make it comfortable for all-day wear and regular use.

Specifications

Display
AMOLED
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling
Health Tracking
Heart Rate, SpO2
Battery
Multi-day usage
Water Resistance
Yes

Reasons to Buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery life

affiliate-tick

Lightweight comfortable design

Reasons to Avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited third-party apps

affiliate-cross

Basic smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the battery life, display quality, and accurate fitness tracking. Some mention limited app support compared to premium smartwatch platforms.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable health tracking, long battery life, and comfortable everyday usage.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Amazfit smartwatch focuses on simplicity, offering essential health tracking and excellent battery efficiency. It features Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, and a durable water-resistant design suitable for daily wear. The display remains visible in various lighting conditions, making it practical for outdoor use. With multiple sports modes and sleep monitoring, it supports a healthier lifestyle. Its extended battery life reduces frequent charging, making it ideal for users who prefer convenience and reliable performance.

Specifications

Display
LCD/AMOLED
Battery Life
Up to several days
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Health Features
Sleep, Heart Rate
Water Resistance
Yes

Reasons to Buy

affiliate-tick

Extremely long battery life

affiliate-tick

Simple and easy interface

Reasons to Avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited premium features

affiliate-cross

Basic design aesthetics

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its battery efficiency and ease of use, though some mention it lacks advanced smartwatch capabilities.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its simplicity, reliability, and extended battery performance.

Motorola smartwatch combines a premium design with practical smart features like auto brightness display and fitness tracking. It includes heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and multiple sports modes for everyday health tracking. The interface is user-friendly and responsive, making navigation smooth. Its battery performance supports daily usage without frequent charging. With a focus on durability and balanced performance, it suits users seeking a stylish smartwatch with essential features rather than heavy app-based ecosystems.

Specifications

Display
Auto brightness display
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Health Tracking
Heart Rate, Sleep
Battery
Multi-day
Design
Premium build

Reasons to Buy

affiliate-tick

Stylish and premium look

affiliate-tick

Smooth interface

Reasons to Avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited app ecosystem

affiliate-cross

Average battery vs competitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its premium look and smooth display performance. Some feel it lacks advanced smartwatch integrations.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for a stylish smartwatch experience with essential health and smart features.

This Noise smartwatch features a stainless steel build with Bluetooth calling, emergency SOS, and health tracking capabilities. It offers heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and multiple sports modes for fitness tracking. The display is bright and responsive, ensuring smooth navigation. With solid build quality and a premium finish, it stands out in its segment. The battery lasts several days depending on usage, making it suitable for daily wear while maintaining a balance between style and functionality.

Specifications

Build
Stainless Steel
Connectivity
Bluetooth Calling
Health
Heart Rate, Sleep
Features
SOS Emergency
Battery
Multi-day

Reasons to Buy

affiliate-tick

Premium metal build

affiliate-tick

Useful SOS feature

Reasons to Avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited ecosystem

affiliate-cross

Mixed accuracy feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the premium design and calling feature. Some mention mixed health tracking accuracy.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its premium design and useful safety features.

Noise Endeavour smartwatch is designed for outdoor and fitness enthusiasts with dual-band GPS support for improved location tracking accuracy. It includes multiple sports modes, rugged build quality, and water resistance for durability. The watch offers health tracking features such as heart rate and activity monitoring. Its battery life is optimised for extended outdoor use. With a strong focus on durability and navigation features, it is ideal for users who need a reliable smartwatch for fitness and adventure activities.

Specifications

GPS
Dual-band
Build
Rugged design
Health Tracking
Yes
Battery
Long usage
Water Resistance
Yes

Reasons to Buy

affiliate-tick

Accurate GPS tracking

affiliate-tick

Durable outdoor design

Reasons to Avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulkier design

affiliate-cross

Limited smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the GPS accuracy and rugged build. Some feel it is slightly bulky for daily casual use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for reliable GPS tracking and outdoor durability.

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch combines traditional watch aesthetics with modern smart features powered by Wear OS. It includes wellness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and app support via Google Play. The AMOLED display offers crisp visuals, while fast charging ensures minimal downtime. It supports notifications, calls, and voice assistants for everyday convenience. Designed for users who value both fashion and functionality, it delivers a premium smartwatch experience with a strong ecosystem and stylish build.

Specifications

OS
Wear OS
Display
AMOLED
Health Tracking
Yes
Charging
Fast charging
Apps
Google Play support

Reasons to Buy

affiliate-tick

Strong app ecosystem

affiliate-tick

Premium design

Reasons to Avoid

affiliate-cross

Battery lasts one day

affiliate-cross

Expensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the premium look and Wear OS features. Some mention battery life as a limitation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for a premium smartwatch with strong app support and stylish design.

NoiseFit Endeavour smartwatch offers a rugged design with fitness-focused features including multiple sports modes and health tracking. It supports heart rate monitoring, step tracking, and activity tracking for daily use. The display is clear and responsive, while the battery lasts multiple days. Built for durability, it suits active users who need a reliable device. It balances affordability with essential features, making it a practical option for fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

Specifications

Display
HD Display
Health Tracking
Heart Rate
Modes
Multiple sports modes
Battery
Multi-day
Build
Durable

Reasons to Buy

affiliate-tick

Durable design

affiliate-tick

Good value

Reasons to Avoid

affiliate-cross

Basic UI

affiliate-cross

Limited smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the durability and value pricing, though some mention the interface feels basic.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for durable performance at an affordable price.

This Noise smartwatch features a stylish design with crystal detailing, making it suitable for users prioritising aesthetics. It includes health tracking such as heart rate and temperature monitoring along with multiple sports modes. The display is bright and designed for easy readability. Bluetooth connectivity enables basic smart features like notifications and calling. It offers a balance between fashion and function, targeting users who want a smartwatch that complements their style while providing essential tracking capabilities.

Specifications

Design
Crystal finish
Health
Heart Rate, Temperature
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Display
Bright screen
Modes
Multiple sports

Reasons to Buy

affiliate-tick

Stylish design

affiliate-tick

Good everyday tracking

Reasons to Avoid

affiliate-cross

Not performance-focused

affiliate-cross

Limited advanced features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the design and appearance. Some mention it is more style-focused than feature-rich.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for a fashionable smartwatch with essential smart features.

Factors to consider whwn buying a smartwatch

  • Display quality: A bright and clear display improves visibility outdoors and during workouts.
  • Health tracking features: Basic tracking such as heart rate, steps and sleep monitoring can help support everyday fitness goals.
  • Battery life: Longer battery backup reduces the need for frequent charging during the week.
  • Build and comfort: A lightweight and comfortable design is important for all-day wear.
  • Connectivity features: Bluetooth calling and stable app support improve overall usability.

Are smartwatches under 10000 reliable for daily use?

Many models in this price range are designed for everyday tasks such as fitness tracking, notifications and basic calling features. While they may not match premium devices in accuracy or build, they can still offer dependable performance for regular use.

What features should you prioritise in this budget?

It is better to focus on essentials such as a clear display, stable connectivity, comfortable design and reliable battery life. These factors have a greater impact on everyday usability than extra features that may not be used often.

Can these smartwatches support fitness tracking effectively?

Most models include basic health tracking features such as step counting, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. While they may not replace professional fitness devices, they are useful for maintaining general activity awareness.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches under 10000

SmartwatchesDisplayBatteryCalling
Amazfit Smartwatch 1AMOLEDMulti-dayYes
Amazfit Smartwatch 2LCD/AMOLEDLongYes
Motorola WatchAuto brightnessMulti-dayYes
Noise Steel WatchAMOLEDMulti-dayYes
Noise Endeavour GPSHDLongNo
Fossil Gen 6AMOLED1 dayYes
NoiseFit EndeavourHDMulti-dayYes
Noise Crystal WatchHDMulti-dayYes

Similar articles for you

Best smartwatches for boys in 2025: 10 elegant watches with GPS, fitness tracker, water resistance and more

Best branded smartwatches under 5000 with BT calling, sports modes, Fitness tracking and more

Stop trusting your smartwatch stress score right now, new research says it often gets your mood completely wrong

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review: Budget rugged smartwatch that outshines its price

  • Do these smartwatches support calling features?

    Many models offer Bluetooth calling, allowing users to answer calls directly from the watch when connected to a smartphone.

  • Is battery life good in this price range?

    Battery performance varies, but several models can last multiple days depending on usage and features enabled.

  • Are these watches comfortable for all-day use?

    Most are designed to be lightweight and comfortable, making them suitable for extended wear.

  • Can they track workouts and activities?

    Yes, many smartwatches include multiple sports modes and basic activity tracking features.

  • Do these watches work with all smartphones?

    Most models support both Android and iOS devices, but compatibility may vary slightly depending on the app.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
Home/Technology/Upgrade your professional look with these premium smartwatches under ₹10000