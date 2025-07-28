UPI will work slightly differently from August 1: Here’s what’s changing

Starting August 1, your daily UPI habits on apps like Google Pay and PhonePe may feel a little different. NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) is rolling out a set of backend rule changes to streamline how UPI handles balance checks, autopay requests, payment failures, and linked account verifications. These aren't earth-shattering updates, but if you're someone who uses UPI multiple times a day (which, let’s face it, is most of us), you’ll want to know what’s new. UPI is changing starting August 1.

New time slots for UPI autopay requests

If you’ve set up automatic payments like OTT subscriptions, rent agreements, or SIPs, those UPI Autopay requests will now be timed more precisely. From August 1, UPI apps will be required to send these requests between 12 AM and 7 AM. The idea is to minimize server congestion and delays during peak hours. You’ll still receive notifications, but expect them early in the morning.

Balance checks now have a limit

One of the silent data-heavy tasks on UPI is balance checking, especially with biometric authentication like Face ID or fingerprint. To prevent overload, there will now be a limit on how many times you can check your balance in a day. NPCI hasn’t disclosed the exact cap yet, but it’s designed to stop abuse of the system, especially from bots or high-frequency checkers.

Faster status updates on failed transactions

We've all dealt with UPI payments stuck in limbo—money debited, but the other side hasn’t received it. NPCI is addressing this by tightening timelines. Starting next month, UPI apps will have to show the actual payment status (success/fail) within seconds, instead of letting it remain “Processing” or “Pending” for several minutes. That means less uncertainty and fewer screenshots sent to confused vendors.

Linked account verification will be more secure

UPI apps will now follow a stricter verification process when you try to link a new bank account. This may involve additional checks from the bank’s end to confirm the account belongs to you. It adds a layer of friction, yes, but it also reduces the risk of accidental or fraudulent linking.

These updates are subtle but helpful. They’re mostly aimed at making UPI smoother, safer, and less annoying during rush hours or payment hiccups. You don’t need to change how you use UPI, but from August 1, you’ll notice the system working a little smarter.