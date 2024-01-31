Valentines Day: 10 air fryers for a healthy and guilt-free lifestyle

Valentine's day is just around the corner and if you haven't decided what to gift your better half, its high time you do. We understand that in a market flooded with traditional tokens of affection, discovering a unique and meaningful present that speaks to your partner's heart can feel like a challenging task. Hence, we need to find something that combines thoughtfulness, uniqueness, and practicality. Valentine's day: Unlock a world of healthy yet delicious culinary experiences with best air fryers under 5000.

So, this Valentine's Day, why not break free from the ordinary gifts and surprise your loved one with an unexpected yet remarkably beneficial gift, a high-quality, best air fryer under 5000? Wondering how it can be a good gift? Beyond the allure of more conventional presents, an air fryer signifies a thoughtful and health-conscious approach to expressing love.

An air fryer is not just a kitchen appliance, it's a symbol of fostering heart-healthy habits and creating culinary delights together. In a world saturated with sugary confections and decadent treats, gifting an air fryer is a gesture that transcends the ephemeral joy of traditional Valentine's Day sweets. It's an investment in your partner's well-being, offering a tool for crafting delicious, guilt-free meals that nurture both the body and the relationship.

Now, the search for the best air fryer under 5000 adds another exciting twist since you must be confused which one would suit you the best. Worry not, this article aims to guide you through the process, presenting a carefully curated selection of 10 budget-friendly air fryers that seamlessly blend affordability, innovation, and health benefits. Discover how this seemingly unconventional gift can be the key to unlocking a world of heart-healthy love and memorable culinary experiences.

KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer | 1300 W & 4.2L Capacity | Upto 80% Less Oil Usage | Vapour Steam for Crisp Frying | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam & Bake | Auto Cut Off | High Temperature & Uniform Heating

Enjoy guilt-free indulgence with the KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer. This versatile appliance lets you fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake your favorite snacks using up to 80% less oil. With a spacious 4.2-liter capacity, it's ideal for serving 3-4 people. The rapid heating and vapor steam ensure crispy exteriors and tender interiors. The temperature control knob and 60-minute timer with auto cut-off make cooking a breeze.

Specifications of KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer | 1300 W & 4.2L Capacity | Upto 80% Less Oil Usage | Vapour Steam for Crisp Frying | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam & Bake | Auto Cut Off | High Temperature & Uniform Heating

Special feature: Automatic shut-off

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 80% less oil usage Plastic material may not be as durable as metal. Spacious 4.2L capacity Rapid heating for faster cooking Vapor steam for crispy results Easy-to-use temperature control knob

Geek Airocook Aura 5 Litre Digital Air fryer With 8 Preset Menu - Air Fry, Grill, Toast, Roast & Bake | Oil Free Cooking | Recipe book, 1500W, Black

B09PDBL2NB

Experience new-age cooking with the Geek Airocook Aura 5L Digital Air Fryer. This innovative appliance lets you enjoy your favorite dishes with 85% less fat and oil. With 8 preset cooking menus, it replaces multiple kitchen appliances, offering versatility in air frying, grilling, toasting, roasting, and baking. The 360° Hot Air Crisp Technology ensures perfect crunchiness and fluffiness. The large 5L square basket caters to family and friends, while the white LED touch screen allows easy time and temperature control. Cleaning is a breeze with the non-stick coated detachable basket.

Specifications of Geek Airocook Aura 5 Litre Digital Air fryer With 8 Preset Menu - Air Fry, Grill, Toast, Roast & Bake | Oil Free Cooking | Recipe book, 1500W, Black

Special feature: Temperature control

Colour: Black

Capacity: 5 litres

Material: Plastic with metal components

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 8 preset cooking menus Plastic material may not be as durable as metal. 360° Hot Air Crisp Technology Might take a bit longer to cook Large 5L square basket Easy-to-use white LED touch screen Multi-functional - air fry, grill, toast, roast Easy cleaning with non-stick coated basket

Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil | Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black)

B0CD82GXDZ

Indulge in guilt-free cooking with the Faber 1500W Manual Air Fryer. Offering a spacious 6L capacity, this sleek black appliance uses 360° Rapid Air Technology and the swirl cooking method to cook food evenly and quickly with up to 85% less fat. The non-stick sliding pan ensures crispy results without sticking, while temperature & time control allows customized settings. Fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, and reheat do it all with 85% less oil.

Specifications of Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil | Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black)

Special Feature: Temperature control

Colour: Black

Capacity: 6 litres

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 6L capacity for versatile cooking ABS material may not be as durable as metal. 360° Rapid Air Technology Limited color options. Multifunctional - fry, bake, roast, toast, etc.

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

B0B8XNPQPN

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer combines convenience with health, featuring an exclusive Appointment Function for perfectly fried treats. With a 4.2-liter capacity, it allows guilt-free enjoyment of favorites like French fries and nuggets. Using just one spoon of oil, it employs 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology, ensuring 85% less oil usage. The powerful 1200 Watts and non-stick food basket make cooking quick, even, and mess-free.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

Special feature: Digital

Colour: Green

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Stainless Steel, plastic, aluminium

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Digital interface for precise control. May be bulkier for smaller kitchens. Generous 4.2L capacity for versatile cooking. Requires manual adjustment for different recipes. Healthier frying with 85% less oil. High-speed air circulation for crispy results. Powerful 1200 Watts for efficient cooking.

AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 liters, Electric, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Deg

B0CBBLBDRK

Effortlessly prepare delicious and healthy meals with the AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer this Valentine's day. Boasting a 4.5-liter capacity, 1400W power, and 360° air circulation technology, it ensures fast, even cooking with 90% less oil. The digital touch display offers convenience, allowing you to choose from 7 preset programs, control temperature (80-200°C), and set a timer up to 120 minutes. With a sleek black stainless steel design, this air fryer adds both style and functionality to your kitchen.

Specifications of AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5 liters, Electric, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Deg

Special feature: Temperature control

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4.5 litres

Material: Stainless steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 7 preset programs Compact size for larger gatherings Large 4.5L capacity Rapid hot air circulation Digital display and touch control Keep warm function Overheat protection and auto shut-off

Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litre Essential 360 Degree Evencrisp Technology Uses 95 % Less Oil Nonstick&Dishwasher Safe Basket Fast Cooking Includes Free App With Over 100 Recipes Vortex,3.7 Liter

B0B527LRZQ

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 3.7 Litre with Essential 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology is a must have appliance in your kitchen. Designed for Indian Electrical Power (230V - 50Hz), it offers smart air frying functionality with separate dials for time and temperature. Enjoy guilt-free indulgence with 95% less oil using EvenCrisp Technology, delivering the perfect golden finish and crispy results. This kitchen essential comes with free home installation and service, a one-year warranty, and an Instant Brands Connect App for over 1900 chef-curated smart recipes.

Specifications of Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 4 Litre Essential 360 Degree Evencrisp Technology Uses 95 % Less Oil Nonstick&Dishwasher Safe Basket Fast Cooking Includes Free App With Over 100 Recipes Vortex,3.7 Liter

Special feature: Temperature control

Colour: Black

Capacity: 3.7 litres

Material: Stainless steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid EvenCrisp Technology Smaller capacity for larger servings Smart air frying functionality Limited color options Guilt-free cooking with 95% less oil Free home installation and service Instant Brands Connect App Easy cleanup with non-stick, dishwasher-safe accessories

SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Pre set modes for Indian cooking | 3.5L basket |Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and Videos | Green

B08YS6YGQW

Discover the SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer, a culinary game-changer for your home kitchen. This mint green appliance combines health and modernity, cooking food with up to 85% less fat than traditional frying methods. Its sleek design features a 3.5-liter capacity, an advanced touch screen menu with 6 presets, and a wide temperature range. The free recipe eBook and videos, focusing on Indian delicacies, make cooking enjoyable. The non-stick pan with a cool-touch handle ensures safe cooking, while the SOLARA HOME Mobile App provides additional recipes and content for a holistic kitchen experience.

Specifications of SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Pre set modes for Indian cooking | 3.5L basket |Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and Videos | Green

Special feature: Temperature control, programmable

Colour: Mint Green

Capacity: 3.5 litres

Material: Plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Healthier frying with up to 85% less fat Plastic material may be less durable SOLARA HOME Mobile App for additional recipes and content Limited color options Advanced touch screen menu with 6 cooking presets Wide temperature range and programmable cooking timer Free recipe eBook and videos focusing on Indian delicacies Non-stick pan with a cool-touch handle for safe cooking

INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L,Smart Aircrisp Technology| 8-Preset, Touch Control & Digital Display| Variable Temp& Timer Control,(Black), 4.2 Liter

B0BRB2YNFT

INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry is a game-changer kitchen companion that brings healthier cooking to your fingertips. This black beauty employs Air Crisp Technology, ensuring minimal oil usage and delivering a crispy, delicious outcome with less than 99% fat. With 8 preset programs, it caters to a variety of dishes, from fries to cakes. The fully digital touch screen simplifies operation, allowing temperature control between 80ºC and 200ºC. The 4.2L non-stick cooking pan ensures easy cleaning, while the 1400W power ensures swift and even cooking. Ideal for Valentine's day gifting and on other special occasions, this air fryer is a versatile addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry-1400W 4.2L,Smart Aircrisp Technology| 8-Preset, Touch Control & Digital Display| Variable Temp& Timer Control,(Black), 4.2 Liter

Special feature: Temperature control

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Oil-free fryer with air crisp technology Plastic material may be less durable 8 preset programs for versatile cooking options Limited color options Digital touch screen with easy-to-use controls Non-stick cooking pan for hassle-free cleaning Powerful 1400W ensures fast and homogeneous cooking

Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air fryer for Home - 1350W Airfryer with Touch Panel - Hot Air Circulation Technology with Temperature & Timer Control - Uses Up to 90% Less Oil (LLHFD439, Black)

B0C1KFT4N5

Upgrade your kitchen with the Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer, a powerhouse of culinary innovation. Boasting 1350W of power, this black beauty utilizes advanced Hot Air Circulation Technology, requiring up to 90% less oil for a healthier cooking experience. The generous 4.2 liters capacity caters to family-sized meals, from appetizers to samosas and French fries. The digital touch screen offers easy navigation, allowing precise control over the cooking time (1 to 60 minutes) and temperature (up to 200ºC). Effortless cleaning is ensured with the non-stick airfryer basket, and the versatile cooking options make this appliance a kitchen essential.

Specifications of Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air fryer for Home - 1350W Airfryer with Touch Panel - Hot Air Circulation Technology with Temperature & Timer Control - Uses Up to 90% Less Oil (LLHFD439, Black)

Special feature: Digital touch panel, hot air circulation technology,

Uses up to: 90% Less Oil

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced hot air circulation technology for oil-free frying Plastic material may be less durable Generous 4.2 liters capacity, ideal for family-sized meals User-friendly digital touch screen for easy navigation Versatile cooking options with adjustable timer and Start/Stop feature

Bergner Master Pro Air Fryer, 1300 W, 4.8L, with 360 Degree Airflow Technology, Multi PreSet Cooking Menu, Basket with NonStick Coating, Black

B0CF5X5XM5

The Bergner Master Pro Air Fryer is a powerhouse of efficient and healthy cooking. Boasting 1300 watts of power, this fryer is perfect for larger meals and snacks, thanks to its generous 4.8-liter basket. Experience even cooking and crispy results with the advanced 360-degree airflow technology. Choose from a variety of preset cooking menus for convenient, one-touch meal preparation. The non-stick coating on the basket ensures easy food release and hassle-free cleaning.

Specifications of Bergner Master Pro Air Fryer, 1300 W, 4.8L, with 360 Degree Airflow Technology, Multi PreSet Cooking Menu, Basket with NonStick Coating, Black

Special feature: Temperature control

Colour: Black

Material: Stainless steel, plastic, aluminium, metal

Output wattage: 1300 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1300W performance for efficient cooking Comparatively higher Wattage Generous 4.8-liter basket for preparing larger meals and snacks Advanced 360-degree airflow technology for even cooking and crispy results Multi Preset Cooking Menu for convenient, one-touch meal preparation

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Material Capacity Special feature KENT Classic Plus Air Fryer Plastic 4.2 litres Automatic shut-off Geek Airocook Aura 5L Digital Air Fryer Plastic with metal components 5 litres Temperature control Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) 6 litres Temperature control Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer Stainless Steel, plastic, aluminium 4.2 litres Digital AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer Stainless steel 4.5 litres Temperature control Instant Pot Air Fryer Vortex 3.7 Litre Stainless steel 3.7 litres Temperature control SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer Plastic 3.5 litres Temperature control, programmable INALSA Air Fryer Digital Tasty Fry Plastic 4.2 litres Temperature control Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer Plastic 4.2 litres Digital Touch Panel, Hot Air Circulation Technology, Temperature and Timer Control, Uses Up to 90% Less Oil Bergner Master Pro Air Fryer Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium, Metal 4.8 litres Temperature Control

Best value for money

The Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer stands out as the best value for money, offering a powerful 1350W performance, generous 4.2-liter capacity, and advanced Hot Air Circulation Technology. With a digital touch panel, temperature and timer control, and the ability to use up to 90% less oil, it combines efficiency and innovation. The versatile cooking options and sleek design make it an ideal investment for health-conscious individuals seeking an affordable yet high-performance air fryer.

Best overall product

The Bergner Master Pro Air Fryer earns the title of the best overall product with its powerful 1300W performance, generous 4.8-liter basket, and advanced 360-degree airflow technology. This sleek black appliance offers even cooking and crispy results, complemented by a variety of preset cooking menus for convenient meal preparation. The non-stick basket coating ensures easy food release, and the intuitive design makes it simple for anyone to enjoy air-fried delights at home. Its combination of efficiency, style, and functionality makes it the top choice for those seeking a versatile and high-quality air fryer.

How to find the best air fryer under 5000

To find the best air fryer under 5000, consider key factors such as capacity, special features, and material. Look for appliances with at least 4 liters capacity, temperature control for versatile cooking, and innovative features like rapid air circulation. Check the material for durability and easy cleaning. Reading user reviews and expert recommendations can provide valuable insights. Compare options based on your cooking needs and budget constraints. Look for additional features such as preset menus and digital displays. Ultimately, choosing a reputable brand known for quality and performance ensures a satisfying purchase within the specified budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

