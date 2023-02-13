Valentine's Day 2023: Here's how you can send special WhatsApp stickers for free

With just one day to go for Valentine's Day, people are rushing around to find the perfect quotes, wishes and gifts. If you are looking to wish your loved one in a quirky manner, WhatsApp has got you covered. The messaging app has launched Valentine’s Day special stickers, which can be shared by both Android and iOS users.

Here is a simple guide to download and share it for free:

1. You can use Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download third-party applications by either searching for Valentine's Day WhatsApp stickers or go for Sticker.ly, Sticker Maker + Stickers, Stickles etc.

2. Once downloaded, open the sticker pack and select the option to add to WhatsApp.

3. Next, go to the chatbox of the person you wish to send the stickers to.

4. Choose your preferred sticker from the pack just added to WhatsApp and click send.

5. Alternatively, you can also access the first-party sticker packs directly on WhatsApp. After clicking the plus button on a chat window, you can search for the keywords of love or Valentine’s Day. You can download the entire pack and use it as per wish.

Meanwhile, brands are jostling for space amidst the massive Valentine’s Day discount sales across India. The Amazon Fab Phones fest sale is offering discounts on smartphones from Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and other brands. The sale will continue till February 14, 2023. On the other hand, Flipkart, under its Valentine Day's Deal, is giving an offer through which you can buy iPhone 13 for less than ₹40,000, against a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹69,900.

