Home / Technology / This Valentine's Day, get Apple's iPhone 13 for just 36,999. Here's how

This Valentine's Day, get Apple's iPhone 13 for just 36,999. Here's how

technology
Published on Feb 12, 2023 04:34 PM IST

The offer is available on Flipkart under its Valentine's Day deal. iPhone 13 has an MRP of ₹69,900.

Apple launched the iPhone 13 smartphones in September 2021.
Apple launched the iPhone 13 smartphones in September 2021.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

This Valentine's Day, if you are planning to gift an iPhone to a loved one, you may want to order iPhone 13. This is because Flipkart, under its Valentine Day's Deal, is giving an offer under which, you can buy iPhone 13 for less than 40,000, against a maximum retail price (MRP) of 69,900.

Flipkart Valentine Day's Deal

Under this, customers can purchase the device with or without an exchange offer. If they choose not to avail the offer, they get the smartphone at a reduced price of 61,999. By paying from an HDFC Bank card, they save an additional 2,000, further reducing the cost to 59,999.

On the other hand, if customers choose to exchange an old smartphone for the incoming iPhone 13, they save up to 23,000, and get it for 38,999 (61,999-23,000). Here, too, they get an additional discount of 2,000 on HDFC bank cards. The final reduced price, therefore, is 36,999.

It is to be noted, however, that the final exchange value depends on the condition of the device being given away in exchange.

iPhone 13: Features

In it, Apple has given a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display, along with the in-house A15 Bionic Chip as the processor. Released in September 2021, iPhone 13 gets a powerful battery, and a 12 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. A 12 MP primary camera and an ultra-wide-angle lens, also of 12 MP, make up the dual rear camera setup at the back.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
apple inc. flipkart
apple inc. flipkart
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out