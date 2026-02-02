Vivo camera, iPhone Air design, Pixel software: This is my dream phone for 2026

What does a dream smartphone look like in 2026? It is a question I have thought about many times, especially as new phones keep launching almost every other week. But the more devices I use, the more I realise that the industry has reached a point where phones are no longer changing dramatically. Most improvements are incremental, focused on refinement rather than something truly new. Putting form over function is not always an odd choice. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Over the past year, after using everything from top-end flagships to mid-range and even entry-level phones, my idea of a dream smartphone has changed. It is no longer about the most powerful chip or the biggest numbers on a spec sheet. It is about how a phone feels in daily use, the camera I trust, the design I enjoy holding, and the small details that actually make a difference. With that clarity, here is what my dream smartphone for 2026 looks like.

Camera from the Vivo X300 Pro There is something about the output from Vivo’s X-series flagships that makes them feel closer to a real camera than most smartphones. I took the Vivo X200 Pro with me on a personal trip to Thailand and Malaysia last year, and in most situations, I did not miss my full-frame camera at all. The highlight roll-off looks natural, the subject separation in portraits is excellent, and the cutouts are consistently clean.

On top of that, Vivo’s shooting styles, like positive film, negative film, and others, add character and make the camera genuinely fun to use. Yes, the hardware looks great on paper, but what truly sold me was the real-world experience.

Videos shot from the telephoto lens turn out incredibly sharp, even better than Apple, in my opinion. It also allows you to shoot in 4K log without needing to attach an external SSD.

So, my dream smartphone would feature the telephoto lens from the Vivo X300 Pro, along with its primary sensor and all the Zeiss colour options. However, I would want Apple’s video prowess on top of that. The ability to shoot ProRes RAW is simply absurd, and it offers a huge amount of creative flexibility in post-production.

Also, I would be perfectly fine skipping the ultrawide lens if it meant making room for a larger battery. My design preferences are, let’s just say, a bit niche.

Design and display of the iPhone Air I reviewed the iPhone Air, and I genuinely do not think I have held anything quite like it before. It is supremely comfortable in the hand. It is light, thin, and feels as if the display itself is floating in your hands. That experience also made me realise that 6.5 inches is the ideal display size. It is not too big, not too small, and perfect for content consumption.

If a brand could somehow fit all the hardware I have mentioned into the body of the iPhone Air, it would be ideal. Again, I do not need an ultra-wide camera, so some space could be saved there. I also do not need the biggest battery, as I usually have a charger handy. I would be fine with slightly inferior battery life.

That said, Realme is clearly working on advanced battery technology. We recently saw its 10,001 mAh battery in the Realme P4 Power. If Realme could supply a battery of around 6,000 mAh in a form factor that fits the iPhone Air body, that would be ideal, in my opinion.

The display, of course, needs to be 120Hz and AMOLED. I would be perfectly fine with the panel used on the iPhone Air for my dream phone.

Snapdragon 8 Elite at its heart With battery, design, and camera out of the way, let us talk about specifications. I have tested phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 as well as Apple’s A19 Pro, found in the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone Air. Here, I pick the Snapdragon chip.

So this is not about preferring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 because it scores higher on benchmarks or looks better on paper. Yes, it does outperform Apple’s chip in those areas, but my choice is driven by real-world usage.

I edited multiple videos on the iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro, and also edited the same videos on the Realme GT 8 Pro. Every single time, the Realme GT 8 Pro rendered videos faster in the Instagram editing app. Everyday operations also feel smoother to me on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

So, I would want it as the main chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 storage at 1TB.

Just one variant would be enough. No confusing combinations, no multiple storage options, just a single variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Software from the Google Pixel 10 Pro Finally, the software. I would want my dream phone to run Pixel software. It is a super-refined experience that just works. Everything feels polished, and there is no bloat.

Now that Android-to-iPhone file sharing is possible, I would be completely comfortable running Android on my dream phone. It opens up multiple possibilities, and if I am getting the best elements from Apple as well, it becomes a win-win situation.

So yes, Android 16 with the Pixel experience found on the Pixel 10 Pro, combined with class-leading haptics, because that, for me, is what truly makes a smartphone feel premium.

The Little Things I would want a proper stereo speaker setup, considering how much content we consume on our phones these days. At least, I do.

I would also want Face ID like the iPhone, which I believe is the most convenient form of biometric authentication. A fingerprint sensor is not, at least for me. That said, having a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, like on some budget phones, would be a nice additional option.

I would want the Action Button from the iPhone, as I personally find it useful. The camera control button, however, can go. I do not need it.

When it comes to haptics, I think the Pixel lineup does it best, so I would want haptics tuned the way they are on Pixel phones.

That is my dream phone. Have you thought about yours? What would you want from your ideal smartphone? Let us know by tagging us on social media with your own descriptions.