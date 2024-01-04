close_game
News / Technology / Vivo launches X100 series in India starting at 64,000, X100 Pro price is…

Vivo launches X100 series in India starting at 64,000, X100 Pro price is…

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jan 04, 2024 12:58 PM IST

Vivo X100 Price: Vivo launches X100 and X100 Pro in India.

Vivo X100 Price: Vivo has unveiled its flagship photography-focused smartphone series X100 in India on Thursday.

Vivo X100 series smartphone ( Vivo)

What are the prices of Vivo X100 series smartphones?

• X100

12 GB + 512 GB

At 63,999

16 GB+ 512 GB

At 69,999

• X100 Pro

16GB+512 GB

At 89,999

When and where to buy Vivo X100 series smartphones?

The pre-booking for the newly launched Vivo X100 series smartphones is open. The sales of the Vivo flagship will start on January 11.

Customers can pre-book Vivo X100 series smartphones online at Vivo store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

