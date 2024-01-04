Vivo launches X100 series in India starting at ₹64,000, X100 Pro price is…
Jan 04, 2024 12:58 PM IST
Vivo X100 Price: Vivo launches X100 and X100 Pro in India.
Vivo X100 Price: Vivo has unveiled its flagship photography-focused smartphone series X100 in India on Thursday.
What are the prices of Vivo X100 series smartphones?
• X100
12 GB + 512 GB
At ₹63,999
16 GB+ 512 GB
At ₹69,999
• X100 Pro
16GB+512 GB
At ₹89,999
When and where to buy Vivo X100 series smartphones?
The pre-booking for the newly launched Vivo X100 series smartphones is open. The sales of the Vivo flagship will start on January 11.
Customers can pre-book Vivo X100 series smartphones online at Vivo store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
