Vivo launches X100 series in India starting at 64,000, X100 Pro price is…

Vivo X100 Price: Vivo has unveiled its flagship photography-focused smartphone series X100 in India on Thursday. Vivo X100 series smartphone ( Vivo)

What are the prices of Vivo X100 series smartphones?

• X100

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

12 GB + 512 GB

At ₹63,999

16 GB+ 512 GB

At ₹69,999

• X100 Pro

16GB+512 GB

At ₹89,999

When and where to buy Vivo X100 series smartphones?

The pre-booking for the newly launched Vivo X100 series smartphones is open. The sales of the Vivo flagship will start on January 11.

Customers can pre-book Vivo X100 series smartphones online at Vivo store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.