Vivo T2 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India. Check price, features

Chinese smartphone giant Vivo unveiled its T2 Pro 5G smartphone in India on Friday. The phone is available for sale from September 29 at 7 pm.



The smartphone is available in two storage options. The 8GB+128GB variant costs ₹23,999 while the 8GB+256 GB variant is priced at ₹24,999. Besides this, there are bank discounts of ₹2,000 for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card customers.



Here are the key features of the Vivo T20 Pro 5G smartphone.



1. T20 Pro 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTex Dimensity 7200 processor with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is built on the TSMC 2nd generation 4 nm process, and aims for a score of 7,20,000+ to deliver superior energy efficient performance. When it comes to display, it has a 3D curved AMOLED screen providing a bright display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits.



2. Talking about battery power, this smartphone is powered by a 4600 mAH large battery, and comes with a 66 W Flash Charge which can charge your smartphone from 0-50 per cent in just 22 minutes. The Vivo T20 Pro smartphone will be available for sale on September 29. (Vivo/X)



3. The smartphone is available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage options. It means that you can use 27 apps simultaneously.



4. Talking about camera, T2 Pro 5G smartphone has a 64 megapixel main camera with OIS and a night camera with Aura Light.



5. The smartphone has a Super Night Mode feature, which the camera uses the optical image stabilization combined with advanced AI algorithms to capture stunning night scenes. The night mode feature helps the camera to adapt to various challenging low-light environments, allowing for the accurate and detailed capture of captivating nightscapes.



6. The T2 Pro 5G smartphone has a phone cooling, thanks to a vapor chamber with an area of 30 cm2（3000 mm2）. The vapor chamber of T2 Pro 5G can reduce the temperature additionally by 1.2℃ as compared to the ordinary vapor chamber with the same area, Vivo added.

