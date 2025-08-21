Vivo T4 Pro 5G mobile key features and design officially confirmed ahead of August 26 launch

Vivo is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G soon. The company has recently confirmed that the handset will launch on August 26 at 12 pm IST, alongside it the they have also teased its design and some major specifications. Let’s take a look at what Vivo is bringing next week for you. Vivo T4 Pro 5G is launching in India on August 26, 2025.(Flipkart)

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Design and Key Specifications (Confirmed)

The company has already set up a microsite on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, which showcases the Vivo T4 Pro 5G in blue and golden colours. According to details shared in the official announcement, the upcoming smartphone will carry a quad-curved AMOLED display and will measure 7.53mm in thickness. The design includes a vertically aligned pill-shaped camera module on the back, holding two sensors, while a third sensor and an Aura Light ring sit alongside it.

As for the optics, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with support for 3X optical zoom. The handset will also come with AI-driven photography and productivity tools to enhance its overall usability for daily tasks and imaging requirements.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It will house a 6,500mAh battery, which marks an upgrade from its predecessor Vivo T3 Pro 5G.

For context, the previous model, Vivo T3 Pro, was launched with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a 5,500mAh battery, a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Price and Availability (Expected)

In terms of pricing, the company has confirmed that the T4 Pro 5G will fall between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000 to align it with the premium mid-range segment. The Vivo T3 Pro, in comparison, was introduced in India at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model.