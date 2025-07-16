Vivo T4R 5G mobile launch: Specifications, slimmest quad-curved display, and more

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of a new mobile phone, the Vivo T4R 5G, in India soon. This device will join the company’s T series lineup, following the recent release of the Vivo T4 Lite. The brand has officially confirmed the upcoming launch, with Flipkart set to be the exclusive online retail partner. Additionally, a promotional banner has been released showcasing the device’s slim design and claiming that it will be the slimmest quad-curved display smartphone available in India. Vivo is preparing to launch the T4R 5G in India with a slim curved display design.(Flipkart)

Vivo T4R 5G: Slim Design and Price (Expected)

The Vivo T4R 5G will have a thickness of just 7.39mm. The banner ad shows a phone design with curved edges and a flat camera module on the back. Vivo references market research data from Counterpoint’s first quarter of 2025 to support the claim of the device’s slimness among quad-curved display phones in the country. However, the company has not yet shared the exact launch date or pricing details.

However, according to leaks and rumours, the Vivo T4R 5G will be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. This pricing would position the upcoming device between the Vivo T4x 5G and the Vivo T4 5G, which have base prices of Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. This suggests Vivo aims to fill a mid-range segment with the T4R.

Vivo T4R 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo T4R 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. Industry reports suggest that it will carry IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to water and dust. This marks a step up in durability compared to some previous models.

For context, the Vivo T4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It houses a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It features a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 2MP secondary lens, plus a 32MP front camera.

The Vivo T4x 5G, meanwhile, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, with a 6,500mAh battery and 44W charging support. It offers a 6.72-inch full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its rear camera configuration also includes a 50MP main sensor paired with a 2MP secondary camera, but its front camera is 8MP.