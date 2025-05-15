Vivo V50 Elite Edition with TWS 3e Dark Indigo earbuds launched in India - All details

Vivo has expanded its popular camera-centric V series lineup with the launch of Vivo V50 Elite Edition in India. This new model arrives with key upgrades in processing power, battery capacity, and camera capabilities. The device will be available for purchase starting May 15 through Flipkart and other retail partners. Additionally, the V50 Elite Edition package includes essential accessories such as a charging cable, adapter, protective case and Vivo’s TWS 3e Dark Indigo earbuds. Vivo V50 Elite Edition with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 6000 mAh battery launched in India. (Vivo)

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: Specifications and Features

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition features a 6.77-inch Quad-Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The handset houses a large 6,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, which will give users longer usage and quicker recharge times.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo V50 Elite Edition runs on Android 15 with Vivo’s custom Funtouch OS 15 and promises ongoing system updates.

For photography, the device includes a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and co-engineered with ZEISS, an ultra-wide lens, and a group selfie camera. The phone offers ZEISS Multifocal Portrait options (23mm, 35mm, 50mm), seven portrait styles, and an India-exclusive Wedding Style Portrait Studio.

Furthermore, Vivo has also included several AI-based features such as AI Screen Translation, Live Call Translation, AI SuperLink for better network signals, and AI Eraser 2.0 to enhance photos and image quality.

Moreover, the device comes with IP68/IP69 certifications, which provide resistance against drops and water exposure and the display of the phone is protected by Diamond Shield Glass for added durability.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: Price and Availability in India

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is priced at Rs. 41,999. Buyers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 by using HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, or they can also opt for a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus. The phone also offers up to six months of no-cost EMI options, which makes it accessible for a wide range of customers.