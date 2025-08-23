Vivo V60 5G mobile: 3 Reasons to buy, 2 reasons to skip
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 07:00 am IST
Vivo V60 5G is an impressive mid-ranger smartphone, but not without flaws. Here are 3 reasons why it’s a hit and 2 reasons why it should be skipped.
Vivo’s V series phones have gained much hype recently for delivering flagship-like features and camera capabilities at an affordable price. From the ZEISS integrated camera to impressive designs, I have been experiencing its growth for over two years. Now, this time, I had the chance to review the latest Vivo V60 5G mobile, which comes with several features similar to the X200 FE model. In addition, the smartphone comes with an impressive design and colour options that instantly grab attention. Therefore, if you are eyeing the new Vivo V60, then here are 3 reasons to buy and 2 reasons to skip.
Vivo V60 5G: 3 Reasons to buy
- Impressive design: The Vivo V60 5G comes with a design that impresses and attracts attention. I received the Moonlit Blue colour, which has a textured finish on the rear panel that looks quite premium. Alongside an impressive design, the smartphone is 7.53mm slim and durable with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. The smartphone also comes with an impressive 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display that delivers crisp visuals.
- Promising camera performance: The Vivo V60 5G is known for its advanced capabilities, and it surely delivers what it promises. The smartphone is packed with ZEISS photography features that capture vibrant and detailed images. One of its best suits is capturing portrait images, and it also offers multiple focal lengths.
- Lasting battery life: Another reason to buy the smartphone is that it is packed with a massive 6500mAh battery that offers a full-day battery life. Therefore, if you are someone who travels a lot and requires a lasting battery, then the Vivo V60 5G could be the perfect choice.
Vivo V60 5G: 2 Reasons to skip
- Average performance: While the Vivo V60 5G delivers a reliable performance, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 struggles to offer a powerful performance. Another concerning reason for skipping the phone would be UFS 2.2 storage for a smartphone, which is priced above Rs. 35,000. With heavy usage, the phone also showcases overheating issues.
- Software: Lastly, the Vivo V60 runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, which is not very fluid and feels cluttered due to pre-installed apps. While it is user-friendly, it does not feel optimised and lacks the polish of stock Android.
