Vivo V60 5G review: Does a sleek design, upgraded camera live up to the hype?

Vivo V60 5G review: Vivo is back with another V series smartphone, the Vivo V60 5G, in India, bringing new wedding photography features, ZEISS camera integration, a new processor, and more. However, this year, the smartphone design caught my attention with new colour options, a sleek build, and a revamped camera module. Vivo V60 5G flaunts a sleek design and impressive camera features, but is it worth the hype? Let’s find out.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

While the smartphone has received several upgrades in comparison to its predecessor, the V60 has borrowed several features from its flagship sibling, the Vivo X200 FE. Therefore, the Vivo V60 5G is the perfect blend of affordability and premium features. But, is it worth spending Rs. 36,999 when it comes to camera experiences and performance? I’ve spent the past 10 days using the new Vivo V60 5G to see if it lives up to its hype.

While the Vivo V60 5G is a balanced smartphone, offering promising display, camera, and battery performance, there are a few areas where the smartphone left me wanting more. Therefore, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the detailed review of the Vivo V60 5G.

Vivo V60 5G review: Design

The Vivo V60 5G in Moonlit Blue colour.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

With the Vivo V60 5G mobile, the company has finally revamped the camera module, giving it a more refined and premium look to the phone. Its vertically placed camera module houses two camera lenses, with a slight bump that is noticeable. Well, I am not complaining about the camera bump, but it does wobble on a flat surface. On the front, the smartphone features a quad-curved display, which is also a welcome addition in enhancing the look and feel of the phone.

One of the most attractive features of the Vivo V60 is its sleekness, which measures just 7.53mm despite powering a massive 6500mAh battery. Another attractive feature is its Moonlit Blue colour. It has a glossy textured rear panel that looks absolutely stunning and attention-grabbing. While I prefer stubble tones, I quite like the shade of blue as it is not very flashy to the eyes. The smartphone also comes in Auspicious Gold and Mist Grey colours for those seeking less vibrant and subtle colours.

Apart from a stylish design, the Vivo V60 also ensures durability with Schott Diamond Shield glass, which is 37 percent more drop-resistant than the previous model. It also comes with an IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. Therefore, the Vivo V60 5G ticks all the boxes when it comes to a stylish, premium, and durable design.

Vivo V60 5G review: Display

Vivo V60 5G features a crisp 6.77-inch AMOLED display.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Vivo V60 5G features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded 5000nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and more. Well, the display features look good on paper, and it also delivers what it promises. From vibrant visuals to crisp detailing, viewing content and gaming on the smartphone is truly a visual delight. Therefore, for multimedia users who prefer watching content primarily on YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, then this smartphone is an ideal choice.

Apart from visual aspects, the usage was also smooth and responsive across apps and graphics-intensive games, thanks to the adaptive refresh rate. The screen also felt brighter, and it did not struggle in direct sunlight conditions either.

Vivo V60 5G review: Camera

Vivo V60 5G features a ZEISS integrated triple camera setup.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Vivo V60 5G is a camera-centric smartphone, and it surprisingly offers several photography features that left me with a few main ones to test. Talking about the features, the smartphone includes a Zeiss-integrated 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX776, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor, offering 2x optical zoom.

Since last year, Vivo has been introducing wedding photography features for the V series models, and we have a few new additions to the Vivo V60. While the Wedding Portrait Studio and Film Camera Mode remain, we have a new Wedding Vlog and a few new tones to the filters that add value to the images. The smartphone also includes the new AI Four Season portrait feature and 10x stage telephoto zoom from the Vivo X200 FE, and two new focal lengths for portrait photography.

Vivo V60 camera samples

Vivo V60 camera samples

Vivo V60 camera samples

Now, coming to the camera performance, the Vivo V60 5G surely does not disappoint when it comes to daylight photography. It captures vibrant images with dynamic range and great clarity. However, in some cases, you’ll notice a slight oversaturation with colours looking artificial at times, but they look promising for social media content. One of its best suits is capturing portrait shots by giving a natural blur in the background, promising edge detection, and quick focus. However, I was not a big fan of its 10x telephoto stage portrait mode, as it softens the facial expression or the overall scene.

Having a look at the low-light camera performance, the Vivo V60 5G was decent and managed to capture enough light to make the image look pleasing. But it does lack detailing and colour accuracy in nighttime scenes. Therefore, it still has some room for improvement in terms of low-light photography.

Vivo V60 5G review: Performance

Vivo V60 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Vivo V60 5G is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, which is disappointing considering the smartphone is priced above Rs. 35,000. The smartphone is also equipped with an Adreno 722 GPU, offering decent gaming performance. The smartphone offers a decent multitasking experience without any lag or stutter. The smartphone also runs intensive gaming on high-graphic settings for good 30 minutes, but performance does get choppy with extended periods. Despite having a VC cooling system, the smartphone showcased overheating issues

From a software perspective, the Vivo V60 5G runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. As I have mentioned earlier, the software is not my first preference as it feels cluttered, but it's still user-friendly. It also included several AI-powered features such as AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, AI Image Expander, and more. Vivo is also offering 4 years of Android upgrades and 6 years of security updates.

Vivo V60 5G review: Battery

The Vivo V60 5G is backed by a massive 6500mAh silicon–carbon battery that offers an impressive battery life. With social media scrolling, browsing, OTT, and casual gaming, the smartphone lasted for more than 24 hours. Even with heavy usage, the smartphone will easily last an entire day, making it a perfect choice for people who prefer lasting performance. The smartphone supports 90W FlashCharge support that takes about an hour to fully charge the device from 1% to 100%, which is also promising.

Vivo V60 5G review: Verdict

Should you buy the Vivo V60 5G at Rs. 36,999? The smartphone offers several refinements this year, which make it even more enticing. A sleek and premium design, vibrant display, promising camera, given the price, and a battery that lasts more than a day. However, a UFS 2.2 storage impacts the performance, the nighttime photography lacks perfection, and the FuntouchOS feels cluttered. Despite the flaws, the Vivo V60 is a reliable phone for day-to-day usage, and the camera is apt for social media purposes since it captures quite detailed and vibrant images. Hence, for people seeking a good camera phone at a similar price, the Vivo V60 could be the right choice. However, people seeking a more powerful performance could look for alternatives like the OnePlus 13R, Realme GT 7, Oppo Reno 14, and others.