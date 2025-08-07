Vivo V60 5G mobile camera first look: Vivo brings new features, upgrades, and camera AI features

Vivo is launching its new generation V series model, the Vivo V60, in India on August 12, 2025. This new mid-ranger flaunts a new textured design, camera bar, and wedding-inspired colour options that include Auspicious Gold and Moonlight Blue. In addition to design, Vivo is also teasing several camera features to build the hype for the smartphone. Vivo V60 5G features a new 50MP ZEISS super telephoto camera. Know what other upgrades you can expect during launch.(Vivo)

The Vivo V60 models are popularly known for offering flagship-like camera capabilities in the mid-range segment. Previously, the ZEISS integration was limited only to Vivo’s flagship segment; however, now the V series also comes with a Pro-like ZEISS integrated lens, offering improved photography experiences. Therefore, if you are looking for a camera-centric phone, then you may want to wait for the August 12 launch.

Vivo V60 5G camera and design

The Vivo V60 5G will officially make its debut on August 12 in India, bringing advanced photography capabilities to the mid-range segment. Vivo has also revealed some of the camera features ahead of launch, which may grab buyers' attention. As per Vivo India’s website, the Vivo V60 5G mobile features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera with Sony IMX766 Sensor, a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto camera that offers up to 100mm zoom capabilities, and an ultrawide lens.

With the upgraded telephoto lens, Vivo has introduced ZEISS Style Bokeh in two new focal lengths of 85mm and 100mm. Additionally, it includes a new 10x telephoto stage portrait. Another new addition to the smartphone is the vivo X Wedding vLog that creates social-media-ready videos with music and effects. In addition to camera upgrades, the Vivo V60 will also come with AI-powered camera features such as AI four-season portrait and AI Magic Move, similar to the Vivo X200 series models.

Vivo V60 5G: What’s coming?

While the Vivo V60 5G is all about the camera, there are several other upgrades which make the phone look impressive on paper. The smartphone is revealed to have a slimmer build despite having a massive 6500mAh battery. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor for performance. Lastly, the Vivo V60 will offer an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust protection.