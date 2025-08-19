Vivo V60 5G mobile goes on sale: Price in India, offers and all details

Vivo V60 5G, the company’s latest camera-centric smartphone for India, has finally gone on sale today. It comes with a triple camera setup tuned by Zeiss Optics, a large quad-curve display, and a Snapdragon chipset with dual IP ratings. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo V60, including offers, price, variants, specifications, and more. Vivo V60 5G mobile packs a Zeiss-powered triple camera setup. (HT)

Vivo V60 5G price in India and offers

The Vivo V60 starts at ₹36,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is also a variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at ₹38,999. A 12GB + 256GB variant is available at ₹40,999. Finally, the top-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹45,999.

The Vivo V60 5G will be available via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retail outlets. Vivo is also bundling several offers with the phone, including a one-year free extended warranty. With the Vivo TWS 3e, available for purchase at ₹1,499, you get six months of no-cost EMI, along with a 10% instant bank discount on selected cards, including HDFC Bank cards. Alternatively, there is a 10% exchange bonus.

Separate offline offers are also available, including EMIs starting at ₹2,056 per month, exchange bonuses on various cards, the Vivo TWS 3e at ₹1,499, and more.

Vivo V60 5G specifications

The Vivo V60 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and comes with up to 16GB of RAM. It features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED panel, giving the phone a premium look. The device is available in several colourways, including Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Grey. For durability, it offers dual IP ratings with IP68 and IP69 certification.

The highlight is the triple Zeiss-powered camera system: a 50MP Zeiss main camera with the Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP Zeiss ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Zeiss telephoto camera with the Sony IMX882 sensor. On the front, there is a 50MP Zeiss selfie camera.

The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. On the software side, it runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and comes with a range of AI features, including AI Four Season Portrait, AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, AI Spam Call Protection, and other Google Gemini-related features.