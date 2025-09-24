Vivo V60 Lite 5G mobile with MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo SoC launched: Check price, features and more.

Vivo has launched the V60 Lite 5G smartphone, the latest addition to its mid-range V series, in Taiwan. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, a large battery, a dual-camera setup and more. Let’s take a closer look at what the latest smartphone from Vivo has in store for you. Vivo V60 Lite 5G mobile has been launched in Taiwan with a starting price of TWD 12,990. (Vivo )

Vivo V60 Lite 5G: Price and Colour Options

The Vivo V60 Lite 5G starts at TWD 12,990 (around Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and the 12GB RAM variant with the same storage is priced at TWD 13,990 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The device comes in three colour options: Ocean Night Black, Titanium Mist Blue, and Vitality Pink. According to industry experts, the smartphone may be launched in India soon, potentially under the name Vivo V60e.

Vivo V60 Lite 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo V60 Lite 5G features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a resolution of 1,080×2,392 pixels. For photography, the device includes a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP camera on the front.

Under the hood, the Vivo V60 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor and operates on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15. The device also comes with dual stereo speakers that handle audio output to enhance the multimedia experience.

Furthermore, the device houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. According to Vivo, the battery can deliver approximately 27.5 hours of video playback on YouTube or around 14 hours of navigation on a single charge. Additionally, the V60 Lite 5G carries an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance and has passed the SGS five-star drop test, confirming durability. It also includes connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, OTG support, and satellite navigation with BeiDou and GLONASS.