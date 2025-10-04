Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G: Is it worth the upgrade?

Vivo is launching a new V series model, the Vivo V60e 5G, in India this month. While the company is yet to announce the official launch date, it has started to tease the smartphone’s design, colour variants, camera features, and other features to create hype. Apart from the official teaser, several leaks surrounding the Vivo V60e 5G have also started to surface on the internet, giving us an early glimpse. Therefore, to know if it's worth the upgrade, we have compared the smartphone with the Vivo V50e 5G, which is the predecessor of the upcoming model. Here’s how the two phones compare. Here are the detailed upgrades you can expect from Vivo V60e 5G in comparison to Vivo V50e 5G.(Vivo)

Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G: Design and display

The Vivo V60e 5G revealed design showcases similarities with the previously launched Vivo V60 model, with a pill-shaped camera module, glossy rear panel, but with a plastic build. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e 5G has a different camera module design that looks similar to its pricier siblings, the Vivo V50. However, both models offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

The Vivo V60e is expected to feature a 6.77-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800nits peak brightness. Whereas the Vivo V50e features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300nits peak brightness.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G: Performance and battery

The Vivo V60e is expected to share the same MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor as the V50e 5G model. It may also offer a similar 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. However, with the new-gen model, Vivo is bringing a massive battery upgrade with a 6500mAh battery, up from Vivo V50e’s 5600mAh battery. However, both models will support 90W wired fast charging.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G: Camera

The Vivo V60e 5G is confirmed to feature a 200MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Whereas the Vivo V50e 5G features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, both models feature a 50MP selfie shooter.

Vivo V60e 5G vs Vivo V50e 5G Price in India

The Vivo V60e 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 28,749 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Whereas the Vivo V50e 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Therefore, we can expect a slightly higher price.