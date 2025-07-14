Vivo X200 FE 5G, Vivo X Fold 5 mobiles launched: Price in India, specifications, and more

Vivo has officially launched its new generation foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 5 and the compact flagship, Vivo X200 FE, in India. Both smartphones come with impressive upgrades, features, and specifications that may attract buyers. The Vivo X Fold 5 flaunts its ultra-thin design profile, maintaining just 4.3mm of thinness when unfolded. Despite having a slimmer build, the foldable is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery, giving tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 FE with a compact design flaunts powerful performance and camera features. Here’s everything you need to know about Vivo’s new launch. Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5 are launched in India. Check out detailed pricing and sale availability. (Vivo)

Vivo X200 FE launched in India with up to 16GB RAM, starts at Rs. 54,999

The Vivo X200 FE has been launched in India in two storage variants and three nature-inspired colours—Amber Yellow, Luxe Grey and Frost Blue. The smartphone combines sleek design with high-end specifications and will go on sale from July 23, 2025.

Vivo X200 FE price in India:

Rs. 54,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Rs. 59,999 for 16GB RAM + 512GB storage

Availability:

The Vivo X200 FE will be available on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and across leading retail outlets starting July 23.

Launch offers:

No Cost EMI starting at Rs. 3,055/month for 18 months with zero down payment

Up to 10% instant cashback on SBI, HDFC, IDFC First, DBS, HSBC and Yes Bank cards

Up to 10% exchange bonus under V-Upgrade programme

1-year free extended warranty

70% discount on V-Shield with assured cashback

Vivo TWS 3e at Rs. 1,499 as part of a bundle deal

Vivo X Fold 5 priced at Rs. 1,49,999 in India, open for pre-orders ahead of July 30 sale

Vivo X Fold 5 has been officially launched in India at Rs. 1,49,999 for its lone 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The foldable flagship is available in a Titanium Grey finish and is now open for pre-orders, with general availability starting from July 30.

As part of its launch offers, Vivo is providing a flat Rs. 15,000 discount on select bank cards, effectively reducing the price to Rs. 1,34,999. Additional launch benefits may include exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options, depending on the platform and partner bank.

Vivo X Fold 5: Specs and features

The Vivo X Fold 5 boasts a slim and lightweight design, measuring just 4.3mm when unfolded and weighing 217 grams. It features a new iPhone-like Shortcut Button that enables users to access the Camera app, torch, Notes app, sound functions, AI captions, and more. The Vivo foldable features a 6.53-inch LTPO 8T OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits brightness. It also sports an 8.03-inch 2K+ E7 Ultra Vision foldable display with LTPO 8T technology, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

For performance, the Vivo X Fold 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with LPDDR5X and UFS 4.1 storage. It offers several multitasking and AI-powered features such as Smart Call Assistant with audio-to-text conversion, AI Meeting Assistant, and more. The smartphone is backed by a massive 6000mAh battery for lasting performance.

The Vivo foldable features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor, and a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, offering 3x optical zoom capabilities.

Vivo X200 FE: Specifications and features

The Vivo X200 FE is launched as a compact flagship smartphone in India with powerful features. The smartphone features a 6.31-inch ZEISS Master Colour AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo X200 FE is marketed as a camera-centric smartphone with ZEISS integration. It features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP periscope lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor, offering 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it features a 50MP AF selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 6500mAh battery that supports a 90W FlashCharge. The Vivo X200 FE also ensures durability with an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.