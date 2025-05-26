Vivo X200 FE mobile launch in India soon, BIS certification listing spotted- What to expect

The Vivo X200 FE is on the verge of launching in India soon, following its appearance on key certification platforms. The device, believed to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, set to launch in China on May 29, has been spotted on multiple regulatory sites, signalling its entry into several markets soon. Vivo’s upcoming smartphone, the X200 FE, has appeared on multiple certification sites ahead of its China launch.(Vivo)

Vivo X200 FE Spotted on Certification Platforms

Recently, a device carrying the model number V2503 was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. This model number matches the Vivo X200 FE, though the BIS listing does not reveal detailed specifications or additional information about the handset. Alongside this, the smartphone has also received certification from Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), which indicates preparations for its launch in Southeast Asia. Earlier, the same model was recorded on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website, which further confirms its release across the region.

Vivo X200 FE: Price in India (Expected)

On the other hand, Industry insiders, including tipster Yogesh Brar, suggest that Vivo will price the X200 FE between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 60,000 in India. The launch is expected to happen by July, with the phone likely to be available in two colour options.

Vivo X200 FE: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to the rumour mill, the Vivo X200 FR is expected to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For security, it will include an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is set to run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400e chipset, a recent addition to the market.

For photography, the device will come with a 50MP main sensor, identified as the Sony IMX921, according to the leaks. Alongside this, there will be a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, featuring the Sony IMX882 sensor. The phone will also include an 8MP ultrawide lens for additional photography options. Under the hood, the handset is expected to house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, which gives the device a quicker recharge time.