Vivo X200 Pro and X200 now available for purchase in India: Check out best launch offers, price

Vivo launched the X200 series, comprising the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, earlier this month in India. The devices feature class-leading optics, are powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, and come with several launch offers. As of yesterday, the phones are officially available for sale in India. Here’s everything you need to know about their pricing, specifications, and more. Vivo X200 Pro costs ₹ 94,999 in India.(Vivo )

Vivo X200 Pro and X200 price in India

Starting with the base model, the Vivo X200 with the 12GB + 256GB model will set you back ₹65,999. You also have the option to choose the 512GB + 16GB model, and this will cost you ₹71,999. Now, finally talking about the Vivo X200 Pro, the flagship costs ₹94,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB model.

There are also various launch offers that you can avail of, including no-cost EMI starting at ₹2,750 for 24 months. Based on which credit card you have, you can get a 10% discount as well.

You also have exchange bonuses and other benefits as well, including an extended warranty for ₹749, 60% cashback, and a discount on Vivo’s TWS 3e earbuds. If you are a Jio user, you will get access to 10 OTT apps for six months.

Vivo X200 series specifications

Starting with the Vivo X200 Pro, it gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED quad-curved display, which is an LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It also supports HDR and Dolby Vision. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

Talking about the performance, both the Vivo X200 Pro and the Vivo X200 are powered by the latest MediaTek flagship, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. It’s quite a powerful processor and in the same category as the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Apple A18 Pro.

For memory and storage, the Vivo X200 either comes with 12GB RAM or 16GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage, while the Vivo X200 Pro comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage in India.

As for the optics, both the phones offer class-leading cameras and come with Zeiss-powered optics. The standard Vivo X200 gets a ZEISS 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 50MP ultra-wide, and a VCS 50MP main wide shooter. On the other hand, the X200 Pro gets a 200MP Zeiss APO telephoto camera, a 50MP Zeiss main camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.It also has 4K video recording support at 60fps and 120fps and also has the ability to shoot log videos.

For the battery, the Vivo X200 Pro gets a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W charging, while the smaller Vivo X200 has a 5,800mAh battery.