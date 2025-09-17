Vivo X300 full specifications tipped online ahead of official launch - Details

Vivo is gearing up to launch its upcoming Vivo X300 series, and new details have surfaced online hinting at what users might expect in the coming days. While the company recently confirmed that the upcoming devices will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset along with Vivo’s in-house V3+ imaging chip, and now a new leak has now claimed to reveal the complete specifications of the Vivo X300. Let’s have a look at what’s coming. Vivo X300 is set to launch soon with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset along with Vivo’s in-house V3+ imaging chip. (Representative image)(Vivo)

Vivo X300: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to a new leak shared by the tipster Digital Chat Station, suggest that the upcoming Vivo X300 5G is set to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO display. The panel is expected to deliver a 1.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. BOE’s exclusive Q10+ substrate is said to power the screen, which could enable brightness levels as low as 1 nit. The display will reportedly maintain uniform bezels on all sides.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9500 processor, which is designed to handle heavy computing, while the V3+ imaging chip will take charge of advanced photography functions. As of optics, the Vivo X300 is expected to feature a 200MP primary sensor (HPB, 1/1.4-inch), supported by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto macro camera (Sony LYT602, 3x optical zoom, 1/2-inch). Zeiss T coating is expected to enhance optical performance. For selfies, the device could offer a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Power management is another area where the X300 may stand out. The leak mentions a 6000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging and wireless charging support. For connectivity and convenience, the upcoming device is expected to include USB 3.2 support. Security could be managed by a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor 2.0 placed under the display.

The device is also said to feature a flat-edge design with symmetrical bezels on all four sides. While Vivo has yet to announce the official launch date, the leaked sheet offers a detailed look at what could be one of its most advanced smartphones in the series.