Vivo X300 Pro 5G mobile: 200MP camera, 7,000mAh battery and more- Expectations

Vivo is preparing to launch its new X300 Pro 5G smartphone in October 2025, which appears to advance its flagship series with enhanced battery capacity, advanced camera features, and processing power. Recently, well-known tech insiders, including Digital Chat Station (DCS) and ACE_10ace, have revealed key information and images of the upcoming device. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on the horizon. The upcoming Vivo X300 Pro 5G may feature a 200MP camera, a large 7,000mAh battery, and MediaTek’s latest Dimensity chipset.(@ACE_10ace)

Vivo X300 Pro 5G: Key Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The leaked renders (via @xJohnnyManueLx) suggest that the Vivo X300 Pro will keep a similar design to its predecessor. It will have a circular camera module placed in the centre of the rear panel. This module is said to include three camera lenses and an additional sensor. Vivo is also planning to apply ZEISS T* coating on the lenses to improve its image clarity and reduce distortion.

Under the hood, the Vivo X300 Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset. The handset will feature a flat 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1,260 by 2,800 pixels. The Dimensity 9500 chip is built on ARM’s latest Cortex-X930 core, which runs at 3.23 GHz. It also integrates a new Immortalis-Drage GPU, which aims to deliver better graphics performance while managing power and efficiency.

Furthermore, the Vivo X300 Pro is expected to house a large 7,000mAh battery. This will mark an increase of 1,000mAh compared to the Vivo X200 Pro and 1,600mAh over the Vivo X100 Pro models. Charging speeds are yet to be confirmed, but Vivo may enhance the current 90W wired and 30W wireless charging to support the larger battery.

Vivo X300 Pro 5G: 200MP Camera with ZEISS Optics (Expected)

On the other hand, the camera setup stands out as the most notable feature. According to tipster DCS, the device will come with three rear cameras: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. The main camera will use Sony’s new LYT-828 sensor, which measures 1/1.28 inches and features 1.22-micron pixels. It will support hybrid frame HDR technology, combining dual conversion gain and variable shutter to achieve a dynamic range of over 100 dB. This performance level surpasses Sony’s 1-inch LYT900 sensor.

Moreover, the LYT-828 sensor includes Ultra High Conversion Gain to boost dynamic range and Quad Phase Detection for faster autofocus. The 200MP periscope camera uses a 1/1.4-inch sensor and supports telephoto macro photography, offering greater versatility for close-up shots.