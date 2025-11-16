Vivo X300 series India-exclusive colour and specifications confirmed

The Vivo X300 series will be launched in India in the coming weeks as the company has started to tease the phones. The lineup could consist of two models, the Vivo X300 5G and X300 Pro 5G. Now, soon after its launch announcement, Vivo has revealed an India-exclusive colour variant of the standard X300 models, and has also revealed some of the key features of the series, giving us an early glimpse of what to expect from the flagships. Here’s everything Vivo revealed for the X300 series. Vivo flaunts a new India-exclusive Red colour variant for the X300 5G model.(Vivo China)

Vivo X300 series colour variants, specifications revealed

Vivo has recently shared a video on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing the India-exclusive colour for the standard Vivo X300 5G model. Reportedly, the smartphone will be coming in a dark red-like shade, but only in the Indian market. The Vivo microsite further reveals that the smartphone will have a 3D glass unibody, a metal frame, and a slimmer 1.05mm bezel.

In addition, Vivo also revealed camera features and upgrades of both the X300 and X300 Pro models. The microsite revealed that the Vivo X300 5G mobile will feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 200MP ZIESS main camera, a 50MP ZIESS ultrawide camera, and a 50MP ZIESS APO telephoto camera. On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro 5G model will feature a 50MP ZEISS Gimbal-Grade main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto lens.

The Vivo X300 series is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor paired with the Pro Imaging VS1 chip and the V3+ imaging chip. These are some of the crucial features of the flagship phone that may attract many buyers. Now, we will have to wait until launch, which is not expected until next December, to confirm what the Vivo X300 series has in store for users.