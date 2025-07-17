Vivo Y400 5G tipped to launch in India soon: Check expected features, price and more

Vivo is preparing to expand its Y series lineup in India with the possible launch of the Vivo Y400 5G. Following the recent introduction of the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, this new model aims to offer a more affordable option within the brand’s mid-range segment. Although Vivo has not yet officially announced the launch of the Y400 5G or shared any other details, industry reports have provided some insight into what buyers might expect in terms of price, features and availability. Vivo is planning to launch its affordable 5G smartphone, Vivo Y400 5G, in India soon.(Vivo)

Vivo Y400 5G: Price and Availability (Expected)

According to 91Mobiles reports, the Vivo Y400 5G will likely be priced below Rs. 20,000 in India. This positions it as a budget-friendly device compared to the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, which was launched at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The higher-end Pro model with 256GB storage was priced at Rs. 26,999, which hints that the standard Vivo Y400 5G will cost considerably less. The upcoming device is expected to be offered in two colour options: Olive Green and Glam White. In contrast, the Pro model could come in Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple options.

Vivo Y400 5G: Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo Y400 5G is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the Pro version, but likely with slightly toned-down specifications. It may include a hole-punch cutout for the front camera to maintain a modern look.

To give you some context, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, the device includes a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It also has a 32MP camera on the front.

The Vivo Y400 Pro also offers various AI-powered features, including AI Photo Enhance, AI Erase 2.0, AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Superlink. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

In short, while the Vivo Y400 5G is expected to share some features with the Pro model, it will likely have reduced performance or fewer advanced capabilities, which reflects its position as the more affordable alternative in the Y series lineup.