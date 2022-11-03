Want free Spotify Premium subscription? This Amazon India offer is for you

If you are a Spotify fan, here's some good news for you. According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, Amazon India has come up with an offer, under which, customers get free Spotify Premium subscription for 6 months.

Here's all you need to know about the Amazon India offer:

(1.) The offer is applicable only on purchase of electronic devices from the e-commerce website. The cost of the item being purchased should be more than ₹5,000.

(2.) Also, if the item is priced at more than ₹1,000 but less than or at ₹5,000, customers get free subscription for 3 months.

(3.) Additionally, customers should have registered their email ID with the e-commerce platform, and not subscribed to free trial of Spotify Premium.

(4.) The plan has a monthly fee of ₹119 (total ₹714) and, for 5 devices you get to download up to 10,000 songs per device.

(5.) The offer is valid till November 30. Those eligible will receive free access in the form of a voucher on their registered email, and by December 15.

