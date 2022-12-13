Want to buy a 5G smartphone from OnePlus? Get these from OnePlus Community Sale

On Tuesday, the OnePlus Community Sale began on Amazon, and will conclude on Sunday. Here, you can avail multiple offers and discounts on select OnePlus smartphones.

According to Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan, customers can also buy the Chinese manufacturer's 5G devices from the sale. Here are the details:

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: In the market, it has a starting price of ₹66,999. However, on the e-commerce platform, the device is listed at ₹61,999, a 7% discount of ₹5,000. You can save ₹6,000 more by making payment from an ICICI Bank credit card. In addition to this, you can avail an exchange offer to save ₹22,900 more.

OnePlus 10T 5G: Though it has a starting cost of ₹49,999, customers can get it for ₹44,999 by paying from ICICI Bank or Federal Bank cards. By availing an exchange offer, they can save ₹17,900 more.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: At a discount of around 12%, the smartphone is listed on the website at ₹28,999. You save an additional ₹3,000 by paying from ICICI Bank or Federal Bank cards, and a further ₹13,400 by making use of an exchange offer.

OnePlus 10R 5G: Though available in the market for ₹43,999, you can order it for ₹39,999 from the shopping portal. An ICICI Bank or Federal Bank card will help you save ₹5,000 on the discounted price. On top of this, you get an exchange offer worth ₹13,400.

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite: It is listed at ₹18,999, a discount of 5%. You save ₹1,500 more on ICICI Bank or Federal Bank cards, and an additional ₹13,400 in an exchange offer.

