Want to buy a Samsung product? Avail this scheme and pay later

Samsung has launched a digital lending scheme called Samsung Finance+ under which customers can buy the company's smartphones and electronics products by paying a loan. The facility is applicable for electronics products such as TV, soundbars, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and ACs.

Here's all you need to know about Samsung Finance+:

(1.) In a Samsung retail outlet in your city, go to the Samsung Finance+ desk. Here, you have to submit documents for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

(2.) Within just 20 minutes of KYC verification and credit scoring check, customers will be given an option to pay through simple equated monthly installments (EMIs).

(3.) The facility is available in 3,000 retail stores across 1,200 cities. By the end of the year, the tech giant aims to reach 5,000 shops across 1,500 cities.

(4.) For the programme, the South Korean multinational has teamed up with DMI Finance, a Delhi-based credit solutions firm.

(5.) This festive season, Samsung may see a rise in revenue by 45 percent over the corresponding period in 2021; the revenue also includes payments through the loan system. Meanwhile, in the premium segment, it expects a rise of 80 percent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON