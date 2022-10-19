Home / Technology / Want to buy a Samsung product? Avail this scheme and pay later

Want to buy a Samsung product? Avail this scheme and pay later

Published on Oct 19, 2022 01:32 AM IST

The company has launched Samsung Finance+, a digital lending facility, on its smartphones and electronics products.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Samsung has launched a digital lending scheme called Samsung Finance+ under which customers can buy the company's smartphones and electronics products by paying a loan. The facility is applicable for electronics products such as TV, soundbars, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and ACs.

Here's all you need to know about Samsung Finance+:

(1.) In a Samsung retail outlet in your city, go to the Samsung Finance+ desk. Here, you have to submit documents for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

(2.) Within just 20 minutes of KYC verification and credit scoring check, customers will be given an option to pay through simple equated monthly installments (EMIs).

(3.) The facility is available in 3,000 retail stores across 1,200 cities. By the end of the year, the tech giant aims to reach 5,000 shops across 1,500 cities.

(4.) For the programme, the South Korean multinational has teamed up with DMI Finance, a Delhi-based credit solutions firm.

(5.) This festive season, Samsung may see a rise in revenue by 45 percent over the corresponding period in 2021; the revenue also includes payments through the loan system. Meanwhile, in the premium segment, it expects a rise of 80 percent.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

