Want to buy Google's Pixel 6a? Get it for less than ₹10,000 from Flipkart
The smartphone has an MRP of ₹43,999. However, you can get it from the e-commerce site for ₹9,499.
Google's Pixel 6a is good option for those looking to buy a mid-range smartphone. It has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹43,999. However, you can get this smartphone from Flipkart for less than ₹10,000.
Discount on Pixel 6a
On the e-commerce site, the device is listed for ₹29,999, a discount of ₹14,000 or 31.81% on the MRP. In addition to this, customers save a further ₹3,000 by paying from a Federal Bank card ( ₹2,000 for Bank of Baroda cards). This reduces the product's price to ₹26,999.
Further, by availing an exchange offer, customers save up to ₹17,500 on the reduced cost. Under this, they exchange an old device for the incoming Pixel 6a. Finally, they get the smartphone for ₹9,499, a discount of ₹34,500 or 78.41% on the actual MRP.
Please note, however, that the final exchange amount is decided on the basis of condition, brand and model of the old handset being given away.
Google Pixel 6a: Features and specifications
Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display and is protected from damage by Corning's Gorilla Glass 4. A 4,410 mAh battery, which supports fast charging, provides power to the phone, which has connectivity features such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2.
Meanwhile, for photography, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies in the front, along with a dual camera setup (12.2 MP primary sensor and 12 MP secondary lens) at the back.