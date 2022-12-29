Get this 33,999 Xiaomi 5G phone for less than 10,000. Check details

Xiaomi's 11 Lite NE 5G has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹33,999. However, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, you can get this smartphone for less than ₹10,000 by purchasing it from Amazon India.

How to get 11 Lite NE 5G for less than ₹10,000?

As per Live Hindustan, the deal is available on the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of the device. On the e-commerce platform, the variant is priced at ₹25,999, a discount of ₹8,000 or 23.53% on the MRP. In addition to this, customers save ₹2,000 more by paying from an ICICI Bank credit or debit card.

On top of this, customers also save up to ₹18,300 more by exchanging an old smartphone for the incoming Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. The final price, therefore, is ₹5,699, a discount of ₹28,300 or 83.23% on the original MRP.

It should be noted, however, that the actual exchange value depends on the model and condition of the handset being given away for the Xiaomi product.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Features and specifications

The Chinese manufacturer offers this device with a 6.55-inch full HD+ OLED Dot display, which supports Dolby Vision and has a refresh rate of 90Hz. For its processor, the handset gets the Snapdragon 778G chipset; the liquid cooling technology ensures it does not get heated while playing games.

For photography, there is a triple camera setup at the back, and for selfies, an 8MP front camera. It gets charged by a 4,050mAh battery, which supports 33W fast-charging.

