Want to create a PS5 gaming setup? Here's how to pick the best speakers

If you have a larger room or a dedicated gaming area, a 5.1 surround sound system can completely transform the experience. With speakers placed around you, the audio feels directional and far more cinematic, especially in story-driven titles.

Before buying anything, take a good look at your room. The size and layout matter more than most people realise. For a small bedroom or compact gaming corner, a 2.0 or 2.1 speaker setup is usually more than enough. It keeps the sound balanced without overpowering the space.

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

When you are creating a gaming corner in your house to relax and immerse yourself in gaming, what you need most is a good sound system. And believe me, it is not as easy as just buying any speaker; it takes some understanding to get the best sound quality for your single-player gaming sessions. So here we have a quick guide to help you pick the best sound system for your PlayStation gaming setup.

However, dedicated speaker systems generally provide better channel separation and stronger bass performance. If you want theatre-like audio and do not mind managing a few extra wires, traditional speakers often deliver a richer experience.

This is one of the most common questions. Soundbars are sleek, modern, and easy to install. They reduce cable clutter and fit neatly under your television. Some premium options even offer virtual surround sound, which works well for immersive single-player games.

At the same time, a dedicated subwoofer gives you deep bass for explosions, racing engines, and dramatic cutscenes. The key is balance. Overpowering bass might sound impressive at first, but balanced audio feels better during long gaming sessions.

A good gaming sound system should deliver clarity across all frequencies. Clear mids and highs are essential for dialogues and subtle in-game details. In single-player adventures, background music and voice acting add emotional weight, and you do not want to miss that.

If you are gaming on a monitor, make sure it has an audio-out port. Smooth connectivity makes the entire setup process easier and avoids last-minute confusion.

Your console mainly outputs sound through HDMI, so your television or monitor becomes part of the setup. If your TV supports HDMI ARC or eARC, pairing it with a compatible sound system ensures better audio transmission and support for high-quality formats.

Wired or wireless setup? Wireless speakers look clean and modern, which is perfect for a stylish gaming corner. They reduce visible cables and make placement easier. However, you need to ensure low latency. Even a slight delay between visuals and sound can break immersion.

Wired systems are usually more reliable and consistent in performance. If you prioritise stability and pure sound quality, wired options still hold an advantage.

Speaker placement matters Even the best speakers can disappoint if placed incorrectly. Front speakers should ideally be at ear level and directed towards your seating position. The subwoofer often performs well near a wall or corner for a stronger bass response.

For surround systems, rear speakers should sit slightly behind you to create that true wrap-around effect. Proper placement can make a mid-range system sound far better than an expensive setup placed randomly.

Similar articles for you Best wireless speakers that deliver exceptional sound quality and effortless streaming across all your devices

Best speakers with mic: Top 10 picks for music, karaoke and podcast enthusiasts

Best wireless speakers: Buyer's guide for top 10 options

Best Zebronics Bluetooth speakers you can buy today for an unmatched audio experience

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.