WhatsApp working on feature to select multiple chats at once: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will let you select multiple chats at once. According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to the Meta-owned platform, and which reported that the said feature is being developed, the ability will be released for a future update of WhatsApp Desktop Beta.

To explain how the feature will work, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

This screenshot shows how the feature will work (Courtesy: WABetaInfo)

As seen above, there is a ‘Select Chats’ option within the chat menu. On tapping this option, you will be able to choose a select number of conversations, and mark each as read/unread, or mute/unmute them. It is not known, however, what will be the maximum number of conversations users will be able to select.

Also, it is not known when this update will be rolled out. Also as usual, it will be made available to beta testers before a public rollout takes place.

