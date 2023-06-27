Home / Technology / WhatsApp Business sees fourfold surge in user base in three years

WhatsApp Business sees fourfold surge in user base in three years

Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jun 27, 2023 01:57 PM IST

The increase in WhatsApp Business user base comes as Meta shifts focus to the development of business messaging.

Meta Platforms' WhatsApp Business application is now catering to more than 200 million users on its platform, a four-fold jump from about three years ago, chief Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

WhatsApp(MINT_PRINT)
WhatsApp(MINT_PRINT)

The increase in user base comes as Meta shifts focus to the development of business messaging, as an uncertain economy slows down its core advertising business.

Meta said it would shortly begin testing features which will help small businesses run ads that click to the messaging platform without the need for a Facebook account.

ALSO READ: Received link to download ‘Pink WhatsApp’? Read this before you proceed

Small and medium businesses would be able to send personalized messages such as appointment reminders and updates on a holiday sale to their customers for a fee.

Meta has been working to monetize its messaging apps, WhatsApp and Messenger, as CEO Zuckerberg sees business messaging as the company's next pillar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
whatsapp mark zuckerberg
whatsapp mark zuckerberg
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out