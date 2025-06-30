WhatsApp in 2025: Underrated features that can make a big difference

WhatsApp has quietly rolled out several new features in 2025 that are easy to overlook but can significantly improve your day-to-day messaging experience. While flashy updates like Meta AI integration made headlines, there are a host of subtler tools now available to users that bring greater personalisation, convenience, and control. Here’s a round-up of the best lesser-known WhatsApp features launched this year that are worth trying. From small but smart upgrades to privacy-driven changes, these 2025 additions make WhatsApp more customisable and user-friendly than ever before.(Pexels)

Unread Message Counters and Filters

A new filter system displays unread messages grouped by categories—like groups or favourites—allowing you to manage incoming conversations more efficiently. It’s especially helpful for busy chats that tend to get buried.

Video Playback Speed Controls

Users can finally speed through forwarded videos with built-in playback controls. You can choose 1.5× or 2× speed, saving time while catching up on long clips without needing to download or use third-party tools.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Air expected to debut later this year

Chat Themes and Wallpaper Upgrades

Customisation is getting better on WhatsApp. You can now set different chat themes and wallpapers for individual conversations. With over 30 wallpapers and 20 accent colours to choose from, your chat screen no longer has to be dull or identical for every contact.

Automatic Badge Clearing on iOS

For iPhone users, WhatsApp now offers an option to automatically remove the red unread notification badge after opening the app. This small tweak helps keep your home screen tidy without manually clearing notifications.

View Once, Revisited

The popular View Once mode has been made more secure. Media that’s been sent using this option now self-deletes more reliably once viewed, enhancing privacy without compromising usability.

Status and Channel Separation

The status tray has been revamped, with clear distinction between your contacts’ status updates and channels. This makes it easier to navigate and view what matters most without unnecessary clutter.

Passkey Login Option

A significant behind-the-scenes addition is the passkey login system. Replacing traditional SMS verification with biometric authentication, it brings stronger, faster login security, particularly useful when switching devices.

From small but smart upgrades to privacy-driven changes, these 2025 additions make WhatsApp more customisable and user-friendly than ever before.