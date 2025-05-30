WhatsApp to add collage, music stickers, and interactive features to status updates

WhatsApp is set to expand its Status feature with new creative tools which aim to enhance user interaction. The Status function, which operates like Stories on other social platforms, allows users to share text, photos, or videos that disappear after 24 hours. These updates will soon include more options such as collages, music stickers, and interactive elements within the app. WhatsApp will soon let users add collages, music stickers, and interactive elements to status updates.(Pexels)

Since March, WhatsApp users have been able to add music clips to their status updates by selecting from the app’s music library. These clips last up to 15 seconds with photos and up to 60 seconds with videos. The latest update will enable users to convert these music clips into stickers, which will include a new way to integrate sound into their posts. Users will also have the option to share a song as a separate status update.

WhatsApp to Add More Tools to the Status Feature

WhatsApp will introduce a “Layout” feature that lets users create collages with up to six images arranged in various patterns. Another addition is a sticker called “Add Yours,” which encourages followers to respond by sharing their own photos in reply to a status. Users will also be able to transform any photo into a sticker, resize or reshape it, and include it in their status update.

Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, confirmed that these features will begin rolling out soon and become widely accessible in the upcoming months.

Logout Feature Under Testing

Meanwhile, a recent teardown of WhatsApp beta for Android revealed a new "Logout" option under the Settings > Account section. Currently, WhatsApp does not provide a simple logout feature. Users who want to stop using the app must uninstall it or delete their account. The upcoming logout option will change this by offering three choices: erase all data and preferences, keep all data and preferences, or cancel.

If users select the erase option, all chats and data will be removed from the device. However, if they choose to keep their data, their messages, media and settings will remain on the device and be instantly available when they log back in.

This logout feature will benefit users who want to take a break from WhatsApp, switch accounts, or temporarily stop using the app without losing their chat history. It brings WhatsApp in line with other messaging apps like Telegram that already offer this flexibility. The ability to keep data while logging out will make it easier for users to pause their activity without having to set up everything again when they return.