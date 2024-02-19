 WhatsApp to launch a helpline for verifying deepfakes. How will it work? - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / WhatsApp to launch a helpline for verifying deepfakes. How will it work?

WhatsApp to launch a helpline for verifying deepfakes. How will it work?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Deepfakes refer to manipulated audio, video, or other digital content that use advanced AI tools to create content that appears real.

The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta are collaborating to launch a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp to address deepfakes. It will be available for public use in March 2024.

Deepfakes have become a menace, evolving with increasing sophistication due to advancements in technology.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Deepfakes have become a menace, evolving with increasing sophistication due to advancements in technology.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In a statement, Meta said that the initiative aims to combat the spread of media generated through artificial intelligence, specifically deepfakes, which may deceive the public on matters of public importance.

ALSO READ- Deepfake scammers impersonate executives in video call, dupe company of $26m

How will the MCA-Meta deepfake helpline work?

The helpline, available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, will allow users to flag deepfakes and send them to a WhatsApp chatbot.

The MCA will establish a 'deepfake analysis unit' to assess and verify content, working with fact-checking organisations, industry partners, and digital labs.

The programme aims to execute a four-pillar strategy, focusing on detection, prevention, reporting, and increasing awareness about the growing prevalence of deepfakes.

It also involves creating a crucial tool that enables citizens to access reliable information, combating the spread of misinformation.

ALSO READ- Microsoft CEO Nadella responds to Taylor Swift's AI-generated deepfake images

Commenting on the partnership, Shivnath Thukral, director, public policy India, Meta, “We recognise the concerns around AI-generated misinformation and believe combatting this requires concrete and cooperative measures across the industry. Our collaboration with MCA to launch a WhatsApp helpline dedicated to debunking deepfakes that can materially deceive people is consistent with our pledge under the Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections."

ALSO READ- Hard Code | As Sora breaks cover, a reminder of all that’s at stake

“The Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU) will serve as a critical and timely intervention to arrest the spread of AI-enabled disinformation among social media and internet users in India,” said Bharat Gupta, President, Misinformation Combat Alliance.

Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
