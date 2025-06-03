WhatsApp to let users hide phone numbers with upcoming username privacy feature

WhatsApp is preparing to introduce a feature that will change how users share their contact information. Soon, users will connect through usernames instead of phone numbers. This update will address a long-standing privacy concern by allowing users to keep their phone numbers hidden while still chatting on the platform. WhatsApp will soon let users chat using usernames to help them keep their phone numbers private and secure.(Unsplash)

Why the Change Matters

For years, sharing a phone number on WhatsApp has involved risks. Many users (especially women) hesitate to give out their numbers due to privacy issues and the potential for unwanted messages or calls. Scams and spam have increased, especially those that target exposed phone numbers. In some cases, sharing a number once can lead to repeated unsolicited contact across various communication channels. Money-related scams that exploit phone numbers have also become more common. Recognising these problems, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has decided to take a significant step toward protecting users’ privacy.

Also read: PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts

How the Username System Will Work

The upcoming username system will let users pick a unique identifier. This identifier will replace the need to share a phone number when making new connections. Similar to platforms like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp’s usernames will provide a layer of anonymity while maintaining ease of communication. The feature was recently spotted in beta testing versions of the app by WABetaInfo, a known source for WhatsApp updates. Although the feature is not yet available for beta testers, evidence shows that WhatsApp is actively working on building the system and its interface.

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

The username rules are designed to maintain clarity and prevent misuse. Usernames cannot start with "www." to avoid confusion with official websites. Each username must include at least one letter, preventing usernames made up solely of numbers or symbols. Only lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods, and underscores will be allowed. These rules aim to create a consistent and straightforward format across all usernames.

When users select a username, WhatsApp will confirm the choice with an animation. From that moment, the username will appear in conversations and group chats instead of the user’s phone number. If a user decides to change their username later, WhatsApp will send a notification message in chats to inform contacts about the update. This approach follows the same system WhatsApp uses for profile photo or phone number changes.

Also read: Uber users can now book Delhi Metro tickets within the app: Here’s how to do it

Web Version Will Support Username Availability Checks

Additionally, a future update to WhatsApp Web will let users check the availability of usernames before selecting one. This small addition could help prevent confusion and streamline the process of finding a unique handle. Though the username feature is not yet available even to beta testers, ongoing backend development suggests it may launch soon. The feature follows several updates by WhatsApp in recent weeks, including the release of an official iPad app.