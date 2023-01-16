Home / Technology / WhatsApp's ‘camera mode’ to be rolled out for iOS now: Report

WhatsApp's ‘camera mode’ to be rolled out for iOS now: Report

technology
Published on Jan 16, 2023 05:45 PM IST

According to the report, the feature has already been launched on a previous version of WhatsApp beta for Android.

Representational Image
Representational Image
ByHT News Desk

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp, reported in November last year that the Meta-owned platform is working on a ‘camera mode.’ Now, in a fresh update, the website has revealed that the feature has already been rolled out on a previous version of WhatsApp beta for Android, and an iOS version will be released soon.

Also Read | WhatsApp to roll out ‘Camera Mode' feature for users: Report

To explain how the camera mode will work on iOS, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

Screenshot courtesy: WABetaInfo
Screenshot courtesy: WABetaInfo

At present, you have to tap and hold to record a video, and it becomes inconvenient when you have to record a longer video, as you have to tap and hold for a long time/ However, as seen in the above screenshot, users will be able to switch from camera to video mode with just a tap, thus making it simple and easier to record long videos.

For iOS, the camera mode is a feature under development and will be released for a future update of the app. As always, however, it will be made available to select beta testers before a wider public launch takes place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
whatsapp
whatsapp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out