Why is Amazon putting AR glasses on drivers before shoppers? Reason could give it edge over Meta and Google

Amazon is getting ready to send its own augmented reality smart glasses into the world, with its delivery workforce first in line. According to Reuters, Amazon will pilot these glasses with around 100,000 delivery drivers starting in mid-2026. The device is internally called “Amelia” and is built for everyday use on the job. Using a single-lens embedded display, drivers will see navigation prompts, package details, and real-time instructions right in front of their eyes, without having to reach for their phones. The goal is to let drivers keep focus on the road and package, not screens in their hand. Amazon’s smart glasses are starting with drivers, but there’s more to the story as Jayhawk prepares for a wider launch.(AI-generated)

Function and durability are in focus for this version. Amelia’s hardware is reportedly rugged and suitable for long shifts and outdoor conditions. Reports claim that the first large-scale rollout is all about keeping things practical: navigation, delivery updates, and hands-free operation for Amazon’s logistics teams. No splashy designs are expected yet, just work-focused tech to get parcels delivered quickly and safely.

Jayhawk will aim for the everyday shopper

On the consumer side, Amazon’s AR ambitions hinge on a second model that’s codenamed “Jayhawk.” This version won’t arrive before late 2026 or perhaps even 2027. Jayhawk will target regular shoppers and the wider market and will offer a slimmer frame, a full-colour AR display, and features like built-in audio and voice control for Alexa, according to The Indian Express. Jayhawk will go up against Meta’s Ray-Bans and Google’s next generation of smart glasses. Amazon hopes Jayhawk stands out with more interactive overlays; think navigation, search, and hands-free product suggestions tied in with Amazon’s retail ecosystem.

Official launch dates and prices haven’t been announced and both Amazon and its suppliers are keeping tight-lipped. For now, the strategy is clear: Amazon wants AR glasses that solve real problems for work first before making a big pitch to everyday consumers. Amazon’s move into AR glasses signals a shift in how wearable adoption is seen. Instead of pushing a flashy gadget to the public straight away, the company is taking the time to refine its technology within its own massive logistics operation. Why, you wonder? This internal pilot will allow Amazon to iron out the practical issues that come with real-world, all-day use: connectivity, battery life, comfort, and usability on busy delivery routes. In addition, reliable field feedback from thousands of drivers could shape the eventual Jayhawk model for consumers. This would give Amazon a rare advantage over rivals who have stumbled with early versions of their smart glasses, including biggies like Apple.