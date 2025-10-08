Windows 10 support ending soon: Here’s how to move to Windows 11 for free

Microsoft will end official support for Windows 10 on October 14. Users who want to continue receiving updates should consider moving to Windows 11. If your PC meets the system requirements, you can upgrade at no cost. For computers that don’t meet the requirements, Microsoft recommends buying a new device. However, there are methods to bypass the restrictions using third-party tools. Microsoft is ending Windows 10 support soon, and here’s how users can upgrade to Windows 11 for free.(Pexels)

Check Your PC Compatibility

Windows 11 has specific hardware requirements. Your computer must support TPM 2.0, have Secure Boot enabled in the BIOS, and run a supported processor. TPM is a common limitation for older systems. Microsoft provides the PC Health Check tool to determine if your PC qualifies. Download it from the support page, run the app, and click Check now. If your device meets the criteria, the tool will confirm that it is ready for Windows 11.

Upgrade Through Windows Update

Many Windows 10 PCs can get Windows 11 directly via Windows Update. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select Check for updates. If the update is available, you can install it immediately.

Use the Windows 11 Installation Assistant

If the update does not appear, you can use Microsoft’s Windows 11 Installation Assistant. Visit the Download Windows 11 page, select Download now under the Installation Assistant, and run the executable file. Click Accept and install to begin the upgrade. You can continue using your PC during installation. Once complete, restart the computer to finalize the setup and access Windows 11.

Create Installation Media

Microsoft’s Media Creation Tool allows you to create installation media for Windows 11. This method is useful for updating multiple devices. Download the tool from the Windows 11 page, accept the license terms, and choose the edition. You can copy the installation files to a USB drive or generate an ISO file. If using a USB drive, ensure it has at least 8GB of space. Run setup.exe from the drive or ISO file, follow the prompts, and select whether to keep your personal files and apps. Complete the installation and sign in to access Windows 11.

Install on Unsupported PCs

If your PC does not meet Windows 11 requirements, the Rufus tool can bypass restrictions. First, prepare a Windows 11 ISO file as described above. Insert an 8GB USB stick and run Rufus. Select the ISO file, choose Standard Windows installation, and ensure the USB device is correct. Check the boxes to remove requirements for TPM, Secure Boot, and RAM, then click Start. Use the USB drive to install Windows 11 on your PC and keep your files and apps during the process.

By following these steps, Windows 10 users can move to Windows 11 without purchasing a new device. Whether using official methods or third-party tools, users can upgrade while saving files and applications.